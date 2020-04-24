Advocates for restricting abortion in Colorado will have until May 15 to collect more signatures to get Initiative 120 on the November ballot.
Initiative 120 would prohibit abortion after 22 weeks, with an exception for the life of the mother.
A Denver District Court judge gave Due Date Too Late until May 15 to resume collecting nearly 10,000 more signatures to reach the 124,632 threshold it needs. The effort was sidelined because of the coronavirus outbreak and the governor's guidelines for public safety, including a stay-at-home order that expires Sunday.
RELATED: Initiative 120, to ban late-term abortions, fails to make November ballot but has time to fix
“We are thankful for this decision that both protects the health and safety of Coloradans and respects the efforts of our volunteers across the state," Due Date Too Late spokesperson Lauren Castillo said in a statement Friday. "We are ready and hopeful that we will be able to collect the needed signatures to make it on the November ballot.”
On April 3, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office said it tallied 114,647 valid signatures gathered by the group and submitted in March, leaving a 9,985 shortfall.
The law allows a "cure" period of 15 days to gather more signatures. Denver District Court District Judge Martin Egelhoff granted an emergency stay that allowed to allow more time because of the governor's emergency order. That grace period was extended that Friday.
