Jesse Arellano hands a breakfast burrito to his friend and regular, Robert Taylor, from the front door of his restaurant, C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen in Castle Rock on Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020. Arellano and his wife, April Arellano, opened their restaurant for Mother's Day and had a packed restaurant at times on Sunday. When video from the scene went viral, the owners, Jesse and his wife, April Arellano, have received both backlash and support. The biggest backlash came from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who said that the restaurant was going to have the license suspended. Jesse was still open and serving after the Governor's speech and is not sure if he will be opening on Tuesday morning. Arellano graduated from Sierra High School in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)