Virus Outbreak Colorado

Ron Thomas of the Denver Sheriff's Department stands in protective gear as he waits to administer to motorists at a drive-up, COVID-19 test site in the parking lot of a downtown sports venue in an effort to stop the rise of the new coronavirus Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Denver. The free testing will be available daily for people who show symptoms of the coronavirus. City officials expect to administer more than 500 tests per day at the site, which opens Friday near the Pepsi Center.

 (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver will offer free COVID-19 testing at five additional locations during the month of June, which were identified by the city’s Racial Equity Council as benefiting underserved communities.

The council provides guidance for ensuring access to healthcare in communities of color and for health equity. Its members include the Center for African American Health, Denver Indian Health and Family Services, and Open Door Ministries, among others.

“We see really some vast disparities,” Sarah Rowan, a physician at Denver Public Health, told CBS4. “The neighborhoods that tend to be lower income, have more individuals that are uninsured, more individuals who are Spanish-only speakers, those neighborhoods seem to have much higher rates of COVID-19.”

The city is working to identify additional testing sites, and encourages any organization interested in hosting one to contact Denver Public Health. Test results will arrive within two or three days. Currently Denver can test up to 500 people for free daily at the Pepsi Center.

The dates, locations and times are as follows:

Tuesday, June 9 & Tuesday, June 23 

The Center for African American Health 

3350 Hudson St. 

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (both days) 

---

Saturday, June 13 

Montbello High School 

5000 Crown Blvd. 

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

--- 

Thursday, June 18 

Sam’s Club 

7805 E. 35th Ave. 

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.  

---

Saturday, June 20 

New Hope Baptist Church 

3701 Colorado Blvd. 

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

---

Saturday, June 27 

Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church 

1500 S. Dayton St. 

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Editor's note: The city has corrected the date for the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church testing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.