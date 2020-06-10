Denver will offer free COVID-19 testing at five additional locations during the month of June, which were identified by the city’s Racial Equity Council as benefiting underserved communities.
The council provides guidance for ensuring access to healthcare in communities of color and for health equity. Its members include the Center for African American Health, Denver Indian Health and Family Services, and Open Door Ministries, among others.
“We see really some vast disparities,” Sarah Rowan, a physician at Denver Public Health, told CBS4. “The neighborhoods that tend to be lower income, have more individuals that are uninsured, more individuals who are Spanish-only speakers, those neighborhoods seem to have much higher rates of COVID-19.”
The city is working to identify additional testing sites, and encourages any organization interested in hosting one to contact Denver Public Health. Test results will arrive within two or three days. Currently Denver can test up to 500 people for free daily at the Pepsi Center.
The dates, locations and times are as follows:
Tuesday, June 9 & Tuesday, June 23
The Center for African American Health
3350 Hudson St.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (both days)
---
Saturday, June 13
Montbello High School
5000 Crown Blvd.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
---
Thursday, June 18
Sam’s Club
7805 E. 35th Ave.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
---
Saturday, June 20
New Hope Baptist Church
3701 Colorado Blvd.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
---
Saturday, June 27
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church
1500 S. Dayton St.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Editor's note: The city has corrected the date for the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church testing.
