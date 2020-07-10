Beginning on Monday, Denver city council meetings will move online, after an announcement indicated that the change is to “provid[e] a safe space for all who want to participate.”
“Following the guidance of Denver’s top health official, City Council will be conducting its meetings via a virtual platform,” said Council President Jolon Clark in a statement. “Virtual participation will allow voices to be heard while allowing for maximum safety in a time of pandemic.”
The notification on Friday cited guidance from the executive director of the city's health deaprtment, Bob McDonald, that committees, commissions and boards use technology to enable public participation in “extenuating circumstances.” The council also pointed to an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, with Denver County having the largest number of infections.
The council will post links enabling people to provide public comment at meetings, and to three virtual listening sessions in July and August. Those meetings are scheduled for Thursday, July 30, from 6-7 p.m.; Monday, August 10, from noon-1 p.m.; and Saturday, August 22, from 10-11 a.m.
The announcement made no mention of Clark’s cancellation of the June 29 council meeting after racial justice protesters overran the chamber the week prior and forced a 2½-hour comment session. Another group planned to repeat the episode at the June 29 meeting, but the council’s statement referenced “health and safety” concerns from the coronavirus as the reason for canceling.
