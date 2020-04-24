Not everyone who wants to attend Sunday Mass will be able to, and some practices will remain suspended when Colorado eases away from its stay-at-home order, the Archdiocese of Denver cautioned its parishioners.
As the Denver Catholic reported, church leaders have not yet finalized the details of how religious services will resume once the stay-at-home directive expires after April 26. Planning depends on guidance from health officials and the governor, who have yet to unveil new rules.
“When health restrictions are eased and we are able to start gathering together again, it is important for everyone to understand that things won’t immediately go back to normal,” the archdiocese wrote.
Among the modifications, perhaps the biggest is that parishes will limit how many people can attend Mass. While the archdiocese is working on “a fair way to cap attendance,” protocols may include advance sign-ups and designated attendance days.
The archdiocese continues its dispensation for people who are at risk or worried about their safety and do not attend in person. Cancellation of in-person services first began on March 13, when the three Colorado bishops voluntarily gave the order after Gov. Jared Polis recommended against large gatherings. However, now even those who want to return to Mass will not be allowed to do so every week.
During services, priests will suspend the distribution of wine at communion and dispense bread only by hand. The church will ask Mass-goers to wear masks and observe distancing with others. But above all, it requests that people be patient with any glitches that occur initially.
“For the interest of the common good, and ultimately to best serve our own community, we do not want to contribute to a rebound effect that would actually push normalized Mass attendance even further into the future,” the archdiocese wrote.
