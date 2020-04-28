The Archdiocese of Denver has targeted May 8 for the resumption of in-person Masses, nearly two months after Colorado’s three Catholic bishops suspended services statewide due to the spread of COVID-19.
“While public health orders now differ from region to region, most of our parishes are in cities and counties that have extended their stay-at-home orders through May 8, so we have chosen to extend our current suspension until we can finalize uniform guidance and best practices for all of our parishes,” the archdiocese wrote for the Denver Catholic.
Colorado’s stay-at-home order expired after April 26, and the Polis Administration has replaced it with a “safer-at-home” phase that allows for limited public gatherings, reopening businesses with precautions, and for counties to craft their own plans for containing COVID-19.
Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila is working with parishes and pastors for the transition to in-person Masses. Broadly speaking, the services will have restrictions on attendance and employ distancing measures. Those who are wary of endangering their health or who are barred by capacity limits do not have an obligation to attend.
A spokesperson for the archdiocese said that the dioceses of Pueblo and Colorado Springs are developing their protocols separately, but even within the archdiocese there will be variation from parish to parish.
