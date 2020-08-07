Denver will put $11.9 million in federal coronavirus relief money toward expanding homeless shelters, the largest allocation in an announced $25.6 million of spending.
On April 21, the city received $126.8 million in total, and previously decided to spend $20 million for emergency housing, food assistance, aid to businesses and COVID-19 testing.
“City Council will submit suggestions for amendments to the proposed projects list for consideration. The City will consider Council’s input and finalize the Phase 2 projects list and will begin implementation of Phase 2 programs,” the city announced, referring to the $25.6 million. The city council in June noted which areas it would like to see prioritized for funding.
In addition to the $11.9 million for homeless shelters and medical services for individuals there, the city will set aside $8.3 million in additional financial aid for small businesses and nonprofits. The grants will be worth up to $7,500 for small businesses and $15,000 for nonprofit organizations.
A “Left Behind Workers Fund” designed for people who do not qualify for other financial assistance will receive $1 million. There will be $800,000 to place a public restroom near the 16th Street Mall and $300,000 each for electric vehicle charging stations in low-income neighborhoods and for grants to artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.