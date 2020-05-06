A group of first- and second-term U.S. representatives on Wednesday called on the U.S. Senate to agree to funnel financial aid to state and local governments to avoid COVID-19-induced budget shortfalls, particularly for first responders during wildfire season.
“We are focused on one thing: saving lives,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who organized the conference call. He cited the cities in his district — Boulder, Broomfield, Loveland and Louisville — that will furlough hundreds of employees each because of the revenue effects of the previous stay-at-home orders.
“We have got to ensure that every town, city and county receives direct economic relief to pay their emergency personnel,” Neguse added.
The lawmakers, all Democrats, hammered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for his comments in late April that state and local governments should “use the bankruptcy route” rather than receive financial relief from Congress.
Accusing McConnell of leaving “our firefighters, our first responders, our teachers, our healthcare workers and everyone else out to dry,” U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said that this position “is irresponsible. It’s dangerous. It’s not the kind of leadership we need right now.”
House Democrats are working on a package to assist governments in their states. They wanted the aid included in a prior bill that extended the Paycheck Protection Program, but it was ultimately dropped .
U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., said it was difficult to estimate the level of need due to the phased lifting of stay-at-home orders throughout the country. Neguse previously proposed a $250 billion stabilization fund aimed at localities whose populations were lower than 500,000. Even though there were no Republicans on the call, U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., said that requests for Congress to provide relief have come from members of both political parties.
“Just ask the thousands of Republican mayors and county officials around the country” who have spoken up in favor, he said.
Also speaking on the call was Don Lombardi, chief of the West Metro Fire Protection District, who said it was critical for firefighters to receive testing so that there is no doubt that everyone is healthy when it comes time to respond to a wildfire and social distancing becomes impractical.
“When people call 9-1-1, I think, rightly so, that they take a little bit of it for granted that we show up,” he said. In comparison to police, “we’re the ones going into the houses to take care of these people. They call 9-1-1 and they have these COVID symptoms. We’re the ones that go in there. We’re the ones that are treating them. We’re the ones that are bringing them to the hospital to get care.”
