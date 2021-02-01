FORT COLLINS, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 14: Gina Harper, clinical coordinator with pharmacy, measures out the exact amount of the Covid-19 vaccine for a dose before it is administered to the first patients in Colorado at UC Health Poudre Valley Hospital on December 14, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado. The first Covid-19 vaccines were administered in Colorado to frontline health care workers in Fort Collins and Colorado Springs today. Governor Jared Polis joined these nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and other frontline workers in the cafeteria of hospital as one by one they got the vaccine. A total of twenty vaccines were administered to twenty doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and others from Northern Colorado medical facilities. During the process of preparing the vaccines, Harper adds sodium chloride to reconstitute the vaccine before injecting it into patients. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post, Pool)