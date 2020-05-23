U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette of Denver isn't happy that the U.S.Postal Service’s Denver distribution center will remain opens, despite the threat of a coronavirus outbreak.
This week Denver Department of Public Health and Environment ordered the center to suspend operations handling all of the mail for Colorado and Wyoming, after the state found multiple confirmed coronavirus cases among workers there.
RELATED: Denver takes aim at U.S. Postal Service center over alleged COVID-19 outbreak
“Our USPS is only as strong as the health of dedicated employees allows,” DeGette wrote in a letter to Postmaster General Megan Brennan Friday. “I ask you to work closely with the DDPHE to help resolve this matter in a responsible, public health focused way.
"Furthermore, I request you provide clarity on how your national and regional offices are working with our nation’s public health departments to ensure that the safety of each employee remains the Postal Service’s top priority.”
She said that while mail remains a priority -- to "receive vital information, medical supplies, and ballots that allows us to uphold democracy" -- it should not come at the expense of public health.
The complete letter is available by clicking here.
