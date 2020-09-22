The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has awarded $3.1 million to Colorado State University to produce strains of the novel coronavirus for use in a vaccine.
Feasibility testing at the university has already begun for SolaVAX, which employs ultraviolet light and riboflavin to inactivate the virus and stimulate an immune system response. The process is based on longstanding methods to improve blood transfusion safety.
Izabela Ragan, a veterinary scientist, told CSU’s campus news service that the federal funding “will help us build on that momentum, understand the vaccine platform, and benefits for in vivo models. That will help us understand what this vaccine is doing in terms of protection.”
The NIAID money follows another $700,000 award that the university received from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for preclinical research.
CSU Ventures, which is in charge of commercializing innovations at the university, estimates that one machine can produce up to three million SolaVAX doses within five minutes. SolaVAX may also be effective against MERS, another respiratory virus.
“We’ll make sure the vaccine we produce is physically stable,” said John Wyckoff, an immunologist who heads CSU's BioMARC manufacturing facility. “And we’ll eventually move into producing material that will be used in human clinical trials.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.