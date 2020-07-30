Eight student athletes at Colorado State University have tested positive for COVID-19 and nine more are awaiting results, CPR reported on Wednesday.
The outbreak first came to light on July 21, and two days later there was a discovery of another in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity house. There, seven residents and one university employee were positive.
“We took immediate steps to quarantine and isolate individuals who were impacted by these positive cases,” CSU told the radio station.
College athletic programs are set to begin again for the fall, but no firm decision has occurred for high school sports. Already, a private school in Lakewood had to cease its summertime camps due to 27 cases of COVID-19. The Poudre School District in Larimer County and a high school in Logan County similarly saw coronavirus spread during their summer programming.
The report of CSU’s outbreaks came one day after President Joyce McConnell reminded staff members that they have up to 12 weeks of leave to attend to children who are not attending school due to the pandemic.
“This leave is, in part, designed to help alleviate scheduling conflicts as you plan for your child’s return to school or, or plan for homeschooling your child or children,” she wrote.
