U.S. Jason Crow will update constituents about response to the coronavirus outbreak in a telephone town hall Friday at 7:20 p.m., his office said.
The Democratic congressman from Aurora will be joined by Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Crow plans to answer questions about the virus and discuss available resources available to district residents. He'll also discuss the $2 trillion relief bill passed by the House Friday with Crow's support, his office said.
Crow emerged earlier this week from a period of self-quarantine he imposed after learning he had come in contact with a Coloradan visiting his Washington office who later tested positive for the virus.
Those who would like to participate can call 855-286-0296 or take part online here.
