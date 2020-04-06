U.S. Rep. Jason Crow kicked off a note-writing initiative to the thousands of essential Colorado workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, titled “Thank Yous to Local Heroes.”
“One of the best things we can do to keep our neighbors healthy is practice social distancing and stay home,” said Crow. “However, there are thousands of Coloradans, from health care workers to grocery store employees, who are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus and risking their health.”
He added: “Not all heroes wear capes.”
Through an online form, people may submit notes, which Crow’s office will share with workers and may post publicly. There is an option to upload drawings or pictures.
April 5-11 is World Health Worker Week. The Frontline Health Workers Coalition, in addition to making graphics available for social media circulation, posted a list of policy requests to lawmakers on behalf of healthcare workers. Those include providing funds for workers’ own health expenses related to the pandemic, allow certified health workers to serve anywhere internationally, and requiring all jurisdictions to provide current and transparent data about health worker infections and the status of supplies.
