More than 14,000 Coloradans gained health insurance during a special pandemic-prompted enrollment period, the state’s insurance marketplace reports.
“I never thought we would be announcing a number that high,” said Kevin Patterson, the CEO of Connect for Health Colorado. The nonprofit organization, which facilitates the purchase of individual healthcare plans, opened enrollment from March 20 until April 30. A total of 14,263 people signed up. Originally, the special enrollment was scheduled to end on April 3, but it was extended as layoffs continued to mount following a historic pace of business closures.
In all, nearly 167,000 residents had signed up for plans through the health exchange during the 2020 enrollment period that began in late 2019. Four out of five enrollees were returning customers. Denver and Jefferson counties had the largest numbers of people enrolled through the marketplace, although slightly fewer than in 2019.
In urban areas, the average premium cost after subsidies was $140, while the amount was $124 in the rural parts of the state. Rural counties saw the largest increases, in some cases by double digits, in enrollments.
Before financial assistance from the government, rural counties tended to have higher average premiums. Monthly costs in Adams County, for example, averaged $481, compared to $742 in Montrose County. After subsidies, those costs were $136 and $101, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.