In this July 15, 2016, file photo, a mountain goat leads its kid across the Mount Evans Scenic Byway just below the summit near Idaho Springs. Spotting a mountain goat perched high on a cliff might thrill many visitors to a national park in Wyoming but park officials said Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, the agile animals might need to go. Grand Teton National Park officials say the park's 100 or so mountain goats threaten a herd of about 80 bighorn sheep.