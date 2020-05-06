The sky-high ascent to Mount Evans has been grounded beyond its traditional Memorial Day weekend opening, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Wednesday afternoon.
The state highway department cited "unique risks associated with COVID-19" in delaying the opening until at least early July.
CDOT said opening the highway near Idaho Springs has traditionally attracted tourists from around the world with as many as 200,000 visitors passing through the nature center and rest room areas at the summit, raising the risk that social distancing would fall by the wayside.
"CDOT, the Forest Service and Denver Mountain Parks are carefully considering the economic feasibility of operating an abbreviated season on Mount Evans while mitigating health and safety risks in alignment with federal, state and local guidance," the state agency said in a statement. "There are no plans to prohibit nonmotorized use of Mount Evans Highway, such as hiking and biking. However, all involved agencies implore everyone to follow state and local orders regarding recreation."
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' current order implores the public to stay within 10 miles of their home. Many other roads in Clear Creek County remain closed.
"Avoiding travel between cities and regions is an important part of limiting the spread of COVID-19 between different communities," CDOT stated.
