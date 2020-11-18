While child care was not among the needs funded by pandemic relief in the General Assembly's regular session in June, long-established state and county programs will be tapped during the upcoming special session to provide that assistance.
The Colorado Department of Human Services has been referring those with COVID-19 related child-care needs to the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program, which provides access to reduced cost child care at licensed facilities or qualified (but unlicensed) providers.
What's being proposed for the special session legislation is aid for the child care providers, to keep their doors open, especially for low-income essential workers.
According to a spokesperson for the CDHS Office of Early Childhood, "The child care sector is hanging on by a thread. Approximately 10% of child care providers have closed permanently since March. Without financial assistance, an additional 20% of child care providers indicate they are at risk of closing their doors."
The stimulus proposals would cover sustainability grants for existing licensed child care providers to help them stay open. Another tranche of funding would provide start-up and expansion grants for "new and existing licensed providers to help meet families' needs, especially in child care deserts."
Deserts are defined as communities where the demand for child care far exceeds the number of available options.
According to a September, 2020 study by Early Milestones Colorado and the Bell Policy Center, 51% of Coloradans live in a child care desert, where there are three children for every available slot.
The stimulus proposals identified in the governor’s budget would support sustainability grants to existing licensed child care providers that are currently operating to help them remain open.
The pandemic has only worsened the problem. The Early Milestones study pointed out that enrollment has dropped in child care providers since the pandemic began by 30%, adding to the cost of health and safety and boosting concerns about health risks to both children and staff.
"Since COVID-19, statewide enrollment has decreased by 39% for children under five years old. Enrollment for school-aged children has decreased by 29%," the study stated. Forty percent of the providers say they need more personal protective equipment to continue operations.
CDHS' CCCAP program adapted early on to the pandemic.
"Counties altered reimbursement of CCCAP funds temporarily to reflect child enrollment, rather than attendance," the study states. "This helped stabilize programs and keep children enrolled in child care settings," according to the study. But more public funding is needed to keep the industry afloat. To ensure equitable recovery from the pandemic, future funding should prioritize child care deserts and programs that serve low-income populations."
