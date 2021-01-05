Chief judges in Denver, Jefferson and Gilpin counties have come up with new guidelines for when jury trials will start in their districts.
They say that despite the fact that cumulative incident rates of COVID-19 infection are improving and businesses are starting to open up again, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s recent announcement of the variant strain of the virus still makes in-person court proceedings a public safety hazard.
Here are dates when Colorado courts have announced they will resume jury trial proceedings:
Federal Court: Civil, criminal and grand jury trials suspended through Jan. 29. (Dependent on judge’s discretion; hearings continue via virtual hearings.)
1st Judicial District, Gilpin and Jefferson counties: Jury trials suspended through Feb. 15.
2nd Judicial District, Denver County: No jurors will be summoned for jury service through Feb. 26.
17th Judicial District, Adams and Broomfield counties: All jury trials were suspended through Feb.1.
18th Judicial District, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties: Jury trials move forward with a judge’s order for them to be completed in one workweek
19th Judicial District, Weld County: All jury trials suspended through March 1.
20th Judicial District, Boulder County: All jury trials suspended through Jan. 19
All civil jury trials suspended through July 19
21st Judicial District, Mesa County: All jury trials including grand juries suspended through Feb.15.
