The cost of health insurance remains a persistent worry for small business opens before the pandemic and through Democratic and Republican efforts to corral costs, according to a new report from the National Federation of Independent Business better known as NFIB.
The data was collected at the tail end of one of the longest economic rallies in American history, which began under the Obama administration and ended when the economy shut down in March to stem the spread of COVID0-19. Now the economy potentially faces the toughest challenges since the Great Depression.
The report is based, in part, on surveys of 2,552 small-business owners across the country in February to mid-March. The economic data and perspective is offered every four years as a guide to policymakers.
"When we return post COVID, the problems will remain the same," Tony Gagliardi, NFIB's state director for Colorado, told Colorado Politics in an email Monday afternoon. "We hope that legislators will use our material as a road map of the top worries of our membership."
Of the 75 concerns cited by small businesses, the cost of health insurance, losing good employees and cost of federal taxes on business income topped the list.
Regulations, the complexity of complying with tax laws and economic uncertainty also topped the list, though the 51% who were concerned about the cost of insurance match the same level of concern found by the NFIB's 2012 and 2016 reports.
While the cost of health insurance has been a mainstay in the findings of reports dating back three decades, it peaked in 2004, when 66% cited premium increases as critical problem continues, which was 20 percentage points higher than the second-leading concern “Locating Qualified Employees.”
The report is the 10th edition NFIB has published since its first comprehensive measure in 1982.
