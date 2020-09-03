There are now 6,068,139 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 184,450 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Sept. 2):
- 58,019 cases, including 11,339 in Denver
- 719,148 people tested
- 1,952 deaths among cases, including 429 in Denver County
- 3.37% fatality rate in the state
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- CDC issues moratorium on evictions to reduce spread of COVID-19
- Gov. Jared Polis shoots down rumors around COVID-19 deaths
- Colorado seeing increase in younger COVID-19 cases with schools about to reopen
- Denver’s COVID-19 cases are trending in ‘right direction,’ Mayor Hancock reports
- Metro area health agencies recommend groups for priority COVID-19 testing
