As the novel coronavirus upends nearly every aspect of public life, outreach plans around the 2020 Census aren’t going untouched.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced Wednesday it would suspend its field operations for two weeks, until April 1, to help slow the spread of COVID-19 while finding ways to keep its workers protected from the illness.
At least one Census Bureau employee has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in quarantine.
“All of this is unprecedented,” Census Bureau spokeswoman Laurie Cipriano said. However, she remains optimistic for the road ahead, despite mounting worries that the coronavirus could compromise the bureau’s ability to accurately count every U.S. resident.
“I think there’s a huge opportunity for the count to be better,” she said, “because people have so many options.”
For the first year ever, the census can be completed online, in addition to over the phone and by mail, all without having to meet a census taker in person.
“Self-responding minimizes the need for someone to come knocking at your door,” she said.
If the majority of U.S. residents self-respond, Cipriano said, that would allow census workers to solely focus on the nation's hard-to-count populations, such as residents in remote and rural areas who also may have limited internet connectivity.
Already, more than 11 million households have responded to the census online, according to the bureau.
“America is stepping up to shape our future and ensure families and communities are counted,” bureau director Steven Dillingham said in a statement Wednesday.
The past decade has seen lower funding levels than the last three decennial cycles, according to the Urban Institute. That means states with high stakes, like Colorado — which is projected to gain an extra congressional seat after 2020 — need to pick up the slack if they want an accurate count.
The census determines how much funding a state receives and distributes when it comes to government resources, such as education, health care and transportation. The numbers it gathers also help draw congressional and state legislature district maps and determine how many members of Congress each state gets.
As the federal agency continues to evaluate its 2020 census operations over the next two weeks, it is also implementing other changes to its outreach efforts.
The bureau recently offered college student housing administrators multiple options for counting students, but it is currently contacting these administrators to ask them if they’d like to update their preference to choose an option that requires less contact with students.
Students in colleges temporarily closed or conducting classes online due to COVID-19 are still expected to be counted in the process, however.
“Even if students are home on census day, April 1, they should be counted according to the residence criteria (where they live and sleep most of the time),” the agency said.
Requests for state-backed 2020 census funding of hard-to-count populations highlight 'tremendous need'
The bureau is also changing its strategy to count people experiencing homelessness, who medical experts say are especially vulnerable to contracting and spreading the coronavirus because of their living conditions and often poor health.
The original plan had been to interview each person who was served a meal or was staying at a homeless facility between March 30 and April 1. Now, Cipriano said, the bureau is contacting service providers to determine first if they will be open between March 30 and April 1, and whether they should be able to provide a listing of census response data for each person served or staying at the facility instead.
Although timelines could change depending on COVID-19 developments, the bureau is expected in late May to deploy census takers around the nation to visit households that have not yet responded to the census.
“As we continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation, we will adjust census taker and survey operations as necessary in order to follow the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities,” the bureau said in a statement. “We are focused on protecting the health and safety of our staff and the public and fulfilling our constitutional duty to deliver the 2020 Census counts on schedule.”
State population counts must be delivered to the president by Dec. 31, according to federal law.
