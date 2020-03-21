This is Colorado Politics’ daily digest of news about the ongoing pandemic’s impacts on the Centennial State.
Find all of Colorado Politics' coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.
Do you have tips for the Colorado Politics team? Email us at news@coloradopolitics.com
SATURDAY CASE UPDATE
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado keeps increasing exponentially according to new information released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The latest data from the CDPHE show that among the 4,550 people tested, there were 475 positive cases in 29 counties. With a death Saturday of a man in his 70s, half of the six deaths reported are in El Paso County. Forty-nine are hospitalized.
The state added a statistic to their report on Saturday that notes that there are four outbreaks at care centers and non-hospital healthcare facilities.
The data show that the highest number of reported cases through Wednesday are in Denver County, with 97 cases, followed by Eagle County with 74.
Among those who've tested positive for the flu-like diseases is a Colorado National Guard soldier who is being quarantined at Fort Carson, the Gazette reported.
The soldier is a man in his 30s who lives in Douglas County, the Colorado National Guard said in a release. Details regarding his exposure are under investigation.
The CDPHE generally updates the numbers at 4 p.m. everyday. — Linda Shapley
Springs chamber, Gardner plan telephone town hall
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC said Saturday it will host a telephone town hall with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner Monday afternoon.
Gardner will talk about federal efforts to curb the health impacts and prepare for the economic recovery around the coronavirus outbreak.
The call will be at 2 p.m., and it’s open to chamber members and non-members who register by clicking here. Gardner spoke with Colorado Politics on the matter Friday afternoon.
“As Congress deliberates on relief measures, Senator Gardner wants to hear from you,” the chamber said in an advisory Saturday. “What do you need and how well do you think the proposed federal relief package will help your business? Find the latest version of the proposed federal package here.” — Joey Bunch
RELATED: Cory Gardner talks Burr stock sale, coronavirus readiness plan while in self-quarantine
RiNo Art District establishes $200K support fund for artists, small businesses
The RiNo Art District has established a $200,000 grant program to support artists and locally owned businesses in need.
A district news release said the funding is available to galleries, artists, makers, creators, musicians, performers, teachers and creatives in all disciplines, as well as small, locally owned businesses such as coffee houses, bars, restaurants and independent gyms. The grants will range between $500 and $2,500.
“These individuals and organizations are truly the heart and soul of RiNo, making it the vibrant, engaging and independent place that we all love,” the release said.
To apply, please visit the group’s website. To donate, go here. Applications will be considered immediately and preference will be given to those received before April 10. Though an application does not guarantee a grant will be awarded, the group expects to distribute funds within 30-40 days of selection. — Linda Shapley
State department shows its gratitude
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tweeted out their appreciation to a number of professions today:
#WeApplaud everyone doing their part to #FlattenTheCurve. #DoingMyPartCO— Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) March 19, 2020
👮🏾♀️🧑🏾🏭👨🏼🍳👩🏾🏫👳🏽♀️👨🏼✈️👱🏼♀️🧓🏼👨🏽🦳👩🏽🦰🧝🏿♂️🕴🏿♀️👮🏿👩🏿🚒👨🏿🏭🧑🏽🌾👷🏽👨🏽👩🏽🦰👨🏽🦳👩🏽🦽🏃🏽♀️🧑🏽🦯🧎🏽♀️🧍🏽♂️🧍🏽♀️🧍🏽🧎🏽♂️🚶🏽🧑🏽🦰👨🏼🦲👱🏾👴🏿👨🏽🦳👩🏽🦰👨🏾🔧👩🏽🦳👱🏽♂️👵🏽🧑🏽👧🏽👶🏽👧🏽👳🏽♂️🧕🏽👩🏽💻🧑🏾💻👨🏻💻👩🏻🔬👩🏻🚀👨🏼🚀👨🏼🔬🧑🏼🔬🧑🏼⚕️👩🏾⚕️🧑🏿⚕️👩🏿💻👨🏿🏫👩🏿🏫🧑🏿🎨🧑🏿🎓👨🏿🔬🧝🏽🧝🏽♂️🧚🏽♀️🦸🏽🦸🏽♀️🦸🏽♂️🦹🏽♀️🧕🏽👮🏽♀️🧑🏽🏭👮🏽♂️👩🏽🚒👩🏽🌾👷🏽♀️🧑🏽🎨👨🏽🎨👨🏽🌾
Certainly, that doesn’t address every occupation or person who’s checking in on their neighbor, but it’s heartening to hear from the people behind the state department. — Linda Shapley
Legislators seek drive-by donations of personal protective equipment
Majority leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver, Minority leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, and Rep. Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton, are Colorado Concern, Project C.U.R.E. Denver and the Denver Broncos to host a drive-by donation event to gather personal protective equipment for health care workers.
The drive, which runs from 12-4 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, is seeking eye protection and goggles, face shields, surgical masks, N95 masks, sterile and non-sterile gloves, disposable gowns and biohazard bags. Organizers ask that people donate unused products in unopened boxes, and cannot accept handmade goods.
If you intend to participate, enter through Mile High’s Lot J on the Northwest side. — Linda Shapley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.