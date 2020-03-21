This is Colorado Politics’ daily digest of news about the ongoing pandemic’s impacts on the Centennial State.
Find all of Colorado Politics' coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.
Do you have tips for the Colorado Politics team? Email us at news@coloradopolitics.com
RiNo Art District establishes $200K support fund for artists, small businesses
The RiNo Art District has established a $200,000 grant program to support artists and locally owned businesses in need.
A district news release said the funding is available to galleries, artists, makers, creators, musicians, performers, teachers and creatives in all disciplines, as well as small, locally owned businesses such as coffee houses, bars, restaurants and independent gyms. The grants will range between $500 and $2,500.
“These individuals and organizations are truly the heart and soul of RiNo, making it the vibrant, engaging and independent place that we all love,” the release said.
To apply, please visit the group’s website. To donate, go here. Applications will be considered immediately and preference will be given to those received before April 10. Though an application does not guarantee a grant will be awarded, the group expects to distribute funds within 30-40 days of selection. — Linda Shapley
State department shows its gratitude
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tweeted out their appreciation to a number of professions today:
#WeApplaud everyone doing their part to #FlattenTheCurve. #DoingMyPartCO— Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) March 19, 2020
👮🏾♀️🧑🏾🏭👨🏼🍳👩🏾🏫👳🏽♀️👨🏼✈️👱🏼♀️🧓🏼👨🏽🦳👩🏽🦰🧝🏿♂️🕴🏿♀️👮🏿👩🏿🚒👨🏿🏭🧑🏽🌾👷🏽👨🏽👩🏽🦰👨🏽🦳👩🏽🦽🏃🏽♀️🧑🏽🦯🧎🏽♀️🧍🏽♂️🧍🏽♀️🧍🏽🧎🏽♂️🚶🏽🧑🏽🦰👨🏼🦲👱🏾👴🏿👨🏽🦳👩🏽🦰👨🏾🔧👩🏽🦳👱🏽♂️👵🏽🧑🏽👧🏽👶🏽👧🏽👳🏽♂️🧕🏽👩🏽💻🧑🏾💻👨🏻💻👩🏻🔬👩🏻🚀👨🏼🚀👨🏼🔬🧑🏼🔬🧑🏼⚕️👩🏾⚕️🧑🏿⚕️👩🏿💻👨🏿🏫👩🏿🏫🧑🏿🎨🧑🏿🎓👨🏿🔬🧝🏽🧝🏽♂️🧚🏽♀️🦸🏽🦸🏽♀️🦸🏽♂️🦹🏽♀️🧕🏽👮🏽♀️🧑🏽🏭👮🏽♂️👩🏽🚒👩🏽🌾👷🏽♀️🧑🏽🎨👨🏽🎨👨🏽🌾
Certainly, that doesn’t address every occupation or person who’s checking in on their neighbor, but it’s heartening to hear from the people behind the state department. — Linda Shapley
Legislators seek drive-by donations of personal protective equipment
Majority leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver, Minority leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, and Rep. Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton, are Colorado Concern, Project C.U.R.E. Denver and the Denver Broncos to host a drive-by donation event to gather personal protective equipment for health care workers.
The drive, which runs from 12-4 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, is seeking eye protection and goggles, face shields, surgical masks, N95 masks, sterile and non-sterile gloves, disposable gowns and biohazard bags. Organizers ask that people donate unused products in unopened boxes, and cannot accept handmade goods.
If you intend to participate, enter through Mile High’s Lot J on the Northwest side. — Linda Shapley
FRIDAY CASE UPDATE
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado jumped 86 cases in numbers reported through Thursday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The latest data from the CDPHE show that among the 3,680 people tested, there were 363 positive cases in 24 counties. Forty-four are hospitalized.
The data show that the highest number of reported cases through Wednesday are in Denver County, with 67 cases, followed by Eagle County with 61. Eagle, Pitkin and Gunnison counties continue to have the highest rate of infection per 100,000 people.
The CDPHE generally updates the numbers at 4 p.m. everyday. — Linda Shapley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.