This is Colorado Politics’ daily digest of news about the ongoing pandemic’s impacts on the Centennial State.
DAILY UPDATE
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado is 160. Read the latest story here. Find all of Colorado Politics' coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.
Union calls on Polis to close schools
The state teacher’s union had a message for Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday morning: treat schools like casinos.
The governor temporarily closed down businesses that serve as public gathering places due to coronavirus, but as of Tuesday morning only 85 of 178 school districts had followed his lead and closed down, according to the Colorado Education Association.
“Governor Polis has taken decisive steps to ensure the safety and health of Coloradans by making tough decisions to temporarily close down restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms, breweries and coffeehouses,” CEA President Amie Baca-Oehlert said in a statement.
“Yet there has been no order or recommendation to Superintendents to close down Colorado's public schools for public health and safety as we have seen happen in other states.”
The CEA called for a statewide shutdown “to put the health and safety of students and educators first in order to help stave off this massive public health crisis.” Baca-Oehlert also wants school districts to provide food programs for students in need and ensure all school employees are fully paid during the break.
The governor’s office did not have an immediate reply. (This blog will be updated.) — Joey Bunch
• Read the conundrum for daycare centers, by our partners at Chalkbeat Colorado, here.
New rules for county assemblies can move forward
Gov. Jared Polis wasted no time in signing House Bill 1359, the bill introduced on the 12th and through the legislative process by the 14th and which gives state political parties more flexibility in scheduling and running their county assemblies.
The bill was requested by the parties in an effort to minimize crowds. Delegates tend to be older and in the vulnerable population category. In signing the bill, Polis said “During this challenging time, we must continue to work together to ensure Coloradans have every opportunity to participate in the democratic process. I thank the state legislature and leadership for their work to quickly send this bipartisan bill to my desk.” — Marianne Goodland
Citizen legislators in health care
State Rep. Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton, is putting that two-week recess from the General Assembly to good use.
The day after the legislature adjourned, he was back to work as a nurse in the emergency room at Presbyterian St. Luke’s in Denver.
Among others in the House, Reps. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, a Longmont pharmacist, and Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician, also work in the health care field, and have often made the industry a focus of their legislative efforts. — Marianne Goodland
One hashtag to cheer us all
During the press conference Monday where Gov. Jared Polis announced restrictions on in-house dining, and rise in positive cases of COVID-19, he also discussed a social media campaign to keep up the spirits of Coloradans.
#DoingMyPartCO is a social media hashtag intended to share stories of how people are maintaining social distancing, or how they're keeping kids occupied or engaging in outdoor activities. It's part of a statewide focus on behavioral and mental health during the crisis, he explained.
Here are some early examples of how the hashtag has been used:
Polis turned it into a challenge:
#DoingMyPartCO is our way of stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado. I’m doing a conference call in my office instead of meeting in person. What are YOU doing to stop the spread?— Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 16, 2020
I challenge @KyleClark @JoeStGeorge @blairmiller @CBS4Tim pic.twitter.com/TDvXSvFwkV
The vice president of student affairs at Metro State University used it to announce how they are helping student workers:
NOTE: @msudenver will continue to pay hourly and student workers during the reduction of on-campus services. #DoingMyPartCO #doingOurPartCO https://t.co/AbMBmdUQea— Will Simpkins, Ed.D. (@willsimpkins) March 17, 2020
And the Colorado State Patrol used it to offer some social distancing lessons:
#SocialDistancing to help prevent the spread of #COVID19colorado is how I’m #DoingMyPartCO. Be prepared, not panicked. pic.twitter.com/rltYuofYPJ— Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) March 16, 2020
I used it to share out a distraction:
If you’re on the hunt for some #COVID19colorado distraction, check out this collection of #thriftstoreowls. #DoingMyPartCO https://t.co/SfWXT9BwvC— Linda Shapley (@LindaShapley) March 17, 2020
How are you using the #DoingMyPartCO hashtag? Tag @colo_politics in your Tweet and let us know. — Linda Shapley
Here’s why testing matters so much to the CDPHE
The CDPHE incident commander of COVID-19, Scott Bookman, said during a remote press conference Monday that although there is a shortage of supplies, testing for coronavirus is still of utmost importance.
Working with the private health industry and hospitals is also salient to the CDPHE, Bookman said, as it helps provide more information on the virus.
"We're doing everything that we can to increase capacity at the state lab," Bookman said. They currently can process about 200 tests a day.
Testing, Bookman said, "gives us good understanding of where disease is prevalent, where we need to focus our health care surge resources, where we need to advise more aggressive social distancing, and widespread testing also allows us to differentiate between who has a cold or influenza and who has COVID-19."
The ability to differentiate between the diseases is to shorten quarantine time, so that people will be able to abandon a self-quarantine if they need.
In the meantime, Bookman said social distancing is the best way to combat the disease and the possibility of community spread. — Emily Ferguson
Elbert County is a disaster, too.
The Elbert County Commission adopted a resolution declaring the county on the edge of the Eastern Plains a coronavirus disaster area Monday. The county of about 26,000 people had had three confirmed cases.
"I speak for all three commissioners when I say that our county and its citizens are strong, self-reliant, resilient and responsible,” Commissioner Chris Richardson said in a statement. “I have total confidence in our county employees and their leadership to respond to this situation. No matter what the hazard, Elbert County is at its best when we face adversity together."
Elbert County's offices could reduce staffing as needed until state and local officials deem it safe to return to normal operations.
"This declaration allows Elbert County to tap into a broad array of state and federal resources to mitigate, respond and recover from the potential effects of COVID-19,” Richard stated.
Most county functions will operate as usual, using phones, email and other tools to limit personal contact, the commission said in its announcement. — Joey Bunch
