This is Colorado Politics’ daily digest of news about the ongoing pandemic’s impacts on the Centennial State.
Find all of Colorado Politics' coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here. Do you have tips for the Colorado Politics team? Email us at news@coloradopolitics.com
National Park Service to temporarily suspend park entrance fees
Social distancing, as necessary as it is amid the coronavirus pandemic, can make you a little stir crazy. But the National Park Service is offering an opportunity to stretch your legs and get out of your house, announcing a temporary suspension of entry fees.
“Our vast public lands that are overseen by the Department offer special outdoor experiences to recreate, embrace nature and implement some social distancing,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
“This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” he said.
The Interior Department said in a press release that “other states and municipalities have implemented similar policies waiving fees to parks in an effort to support social distancing.”
Both the NPS and Interior stated that visitors must still follow the Centers of Disease Control guidelines to curb any chance of contracting the virus. Therefore, visitor centers might be closed. — Emily Ferguson
Denver Mayor Hancock to hold his first virtual COVID-19 press conference
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Thursday afternoon will hold his first virtual press conference on the coronavirus to practice social distancing.
The mayor, along with other executive directors, is expected to announce “important updates” to the city’s response to COVID-19’s economic impacts.
The press conference comes three days afterHancock announced the closure of Denver’s bars and restaurants, with the exception of carryout, drive-thru and delivery services.
Members of the media, who were required to have their temperatures taken prior to joining Monday’s press conference, are now asked to participate in Thursday’s press conference by phone. — Alayna Alvarez
Gardner seeks break for ski resorts
Faced with crippling closure at the tail end of the season, ski resorts have a friend in U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.
The Republican from the Eastern Plains on Thursday urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive the remainder of fees charged to ski areas leasing public lands to help cover the losses to the state’s tourism industry.
“This economic loss is unprecedented for the industry, and any relief would be welcomed news as they take all measures to comply with the health and safety guidelines related to this deadly pathogen,” Gardner said in a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
Read the letter by clicking here.
In the letter Gardner noted that March is the ski industry’s second-most profitable month. He cited Colorado Ski Country USA’s estimate that the 470 U.S. ski areas will lose more than $2 billion due to pandemic. — Joey Bunch
Aurora offering multilingual guidance
Except for distance, coronavirus is resistant to most barriers, and that includes the language barrier.
Aurora, like other governments, put up a webpage with local information on COVID-19. Other governments have included instructions in Spanish, as well as English.
Aurora, however, is one of the most diverse cities in the state, and its outreach under Mayor Mike Coffman reflects that.
The city is offering fact sheets in Spanish, Korean, Nepali, Vietnamese, Chinese, Karen, Amharic, Burmese and Tigrinya.
You can read up on coronavirus and sharpen your language skills by clicking here. — Joey Bunch
DAILY CASE UPDATE
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado is 216, with two fatalities.
The latest data from the CDPHE shows that Denver has at least 43 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, representing about 20% of the statewide total of 216.
COVID-19 cases are spread among 20 counties across the state. More than 2,320 people have been tested, and two people have died from the virus. Another 26 people have been hospitalized.
According to the latest data, published at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, the highest percentage of people with COVID-19 are between the ages of 40 and 49. — Alayna Alvarez
A show of support for local news organizations
Yes, promotion of this is self-serving, but it’s been heartening to see state and city leaders express their gratitude for the area journalists who have been working tirelessly to keep the public informed in the many aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.
I want to take a moment and thank our journalists and media producers (digital/broadcast) for your tireless work to fairly cover the COVID-19 crisis in our city. This is uncharted territory, and together we are keeping Denver residents informed throughout this difficult time.— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) March 17, 2020
During his press conference on March 13, Gov. Jared Polis remarked, “It’s times like this when we’re reminded how essential a free press is in keeping the public informed and keeping the public safe.”
So true. In addition to the vital state pronouncements, local news has information about restaurant and business closures, event cancellations, school lunch dropoffs and news you may have missed. And they're beating back misinformation while they do it. Having been in the news business for more than three decades, it's certainly a labor of love.
So while we appreciate the gratitude, here’s how you can support those enterprises: Subscribe or donate. Find Colorado Politics’ subscription information here and here’s for our sister publication, the Gazette in Colorado Springs. I'll update if I get a clearinghouse of other news organizations, but in the meantime, after you read that informative story on a trusted news website, find the "Subscribe" or "Donate" section. — Linda Shapley
Coronavirus terms you should know
What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? How about the difference between an epidemic and a pandemic? What does COVID-19 even stand for?
With coronavirus in the daily lives of Coloradans, medical terms and acronyms are being presented like they're a second language. But what do they even mean?
Read here to find some common terms and definitions that you should know. — Morgan Gray, The Gazette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.