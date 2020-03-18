This is Colorado Politics’ daily digest of news about the ongoing pandemic’s impacts on the Centennial State.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado is 183, with 2 fatalities.
Lawmakers ask Weiser to push creditors
State lawmakers, led by Rep. Leslie Herod and House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, will ask Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to push creditors to ease up during the coronavirus emergency.
Herod announced the request on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, citing debt collectors, lenders and student loan service companies.
She told Colorado Politics in a text afterward that the request might take the form of legislation, though the General Assembly is currently on a break because of the pandemic.
The Attorney General’s Office issued a statement on the matter soon after Herod’s tweet, citing the two Democratic lawmakers from Denver.
“Coloradans are experiencing a sense of financial uncertainty and could lose their income due to illness or workplace closures,” Weiser stated. “Many people will not be able to pay their student loans or other bills if they don’t have paycheck, have limited income or a shuttered business.
“Many service providers — such as electric, water, and cable companies — have already taken steps to assist consumers during these unprecedented times, and I applaud them for their actions. Today, alongside House Majority Leader Alec Garnett and Rep. Leslie Herod, I urge student loan servicers, creditors and debt collectors to refrain from mandatory debt collection efforts from those who are unable to pay because of their financial circumstance.” — Joey Bunch
Denver’s social services department to temporarily close, move online
Denver Human Services on Thursday will close its facilities and continue operating online and by phone until further notice.
The shift is intended to “protect the health and safety of the community and help limit the spread of COVID-19,” the agency said in a statement, and was made in accordance with guidelines from the Colorado Department of Human Services.
DHS works to connect residents in need of social and economic help to supportive services, such as providing food, cash and medical benefits assistance, as well as fiscal management, adult and child protection and more.
“While in-person transactions will be unavailable, staff will continue to offer critical support and safety services for Denver’s families through online and phone services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday,” DHS said.
Services and transactions accessible online or by phone through www.denvergov.org/humanservices, or 720-944-4347, are as follows:
- Applying for benefits (food, cash, medical, child care assistance, RTD Live)
- Reporting changes
- Submitting documents
- Checking benefits status
- Paying child support
- Access information about rental assistance
- Download applications for energy assistance and property tax relief
To report child abuse or neglect, call 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).
If you suspect that an older adult — or any adult that is considered "at-risk" — is being abused, neglected, or exploited, call our Adult Protective Services hotline at 720-944-4347.
Denver shelters and services for the homeless will remain open to the public. The city is encouraging residents to access those shelters during the spring snowstorm expected later this week. — Alayna Alvarez
Neguse, Crow, Tipton schedule telephone town halls to talk coronavirus
U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Scott Tipton are holding telephone town halls with medical experts to discuss aspects of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Colorado lawmakers say.
Neguse says constituents will be able to ask questions about how to protect themselves, their families and their communities starting at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. He’ll have the public health directors from Boulder, Larimer, Broomfield, Jefferson and Eagle counties on hand. Sign up to participate in the town hall online here. Those who enter their phone numbers can expect a call with an option to join the town hall, and the town hall will also be live-streamed here.
Crow’s town hall starts at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and will feature Dr. John Douglas, executive director of the Tri-County Health Department, to answer questions about the new virus, as well as an update on what Congress is doing to stem its spread. Call 855-286-0296 to join the call, or listen in online here.
Tipton will hold a telephone town hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday featuring Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health; Greg Dorman, resource and legislative director of the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; and former state Rep. Dan Nordberg, the regional administrator for the Small Business Administration. Sign up to participate here.
Crow announced late Tuesday that he is self-quarantining until March 25 after learning he came in contact with a constituent who later tested positive for the virus. U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner is also isolating himself for the same period after interacting with a Coloradan who turned out to be infected, his office said Tuesday. — Ernest Luning
East Colfax Neighborhood Association sets up website to help people in need
Because the East Colfax neighborhood is expecting to “be hit particularly hard by the economic downturn” connected with the coronavirus, the civic group representing the area is launching its own resource page to help the neighborhood’s most vulnerable.
The page includes dozens of links that provide information on everything from how to keep from going hungry to the best ways to manage child care while schools remain closed.
East Colfax is one of Denver’s most diverse neighborhoods, with about 26% of its residents born in another country. More than a quarter of East Colfax residents live in poverty, according to city documents. — Alayna Alvarez
#DoingMyPart is, ahem, going viral
Gov. Jared Polis’ idea to share how people are social distancing — known as #DoingMyPartCO — has been picked up in another state. Evan Dawson at WXXI in Rochester, New York, has started up #doingmypartROC, and credits the Colorado governor for the idea.
We’re doing something new at @WXXINews— Evan Dawson (@evandawson) March 18, 2020
We want to hear from you: how are you doing your part during the pandemic?
Get creative! Inspire us! Use the hashtag #doingmypartROC
We’re here on Connections. Every day.
I challenge @AdamChodak @AdamFrank4 @danielleponder1 @sethpalmer3 pic.twitter.com/ZEDd0j7Is9
— Marianne Goodland
Denver temporarily closes its golf courses
Tee time is over for Denver’s public golf courses until further notice.
As of Wednesday, all Denver golf facilities will be closed to “reallocate resources to more essential city operations and to promote the safety and well-being of our visitors and employees,” Denver Parks and Recreation said in a statement.
The city’s golf courses will reopen only “when it is feasible,” according to the agency.
Commerce City also recently closed its only golf course, but other places, including Colorado Springs, are choosing to keep doors open for now. — Alayna Alvarez
Vail Resorts to workers: Go home
Vail Resorts said on Twitter Wednesday that it’s sending it seasonal employees home.
The resort announced last week it was closing until further notice, because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Replying to a tweet from former Summit County Commissioner and political activist Arn Menconi, the resort tweeted:
“For the health of our employees and communities, we are asking employees living in our housing to return home, if they can. This is consistent with guidance from local officials. Anyone who cannot leave is free to stay and we will support them until they can transition home.” — Joey Bunch
Polis calls out National Guard on COVID-19
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is calling out about 50 Colorado National Guard members to help out at drive-up testing sites for COVID-19 across the state over the next 10 days, the governor said Tuesday evening.
"The National Guard has unique capabilities that can provide our state additional resources to combat COVID-19," U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mike Loh, the adjutant general of Colorado, said in a statement. "Most of the personnel responding now are our state's resident-trained and equipped experts in biological hazards."
The guard will support the state Emergency Operations Center and Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment with medical support and logistics at drive-up
For information about testing locations, hours and operations, please contact the CDPHE HELP Hotline 877-462-2911 or check out the CDPHE website. — Joey Bunch
PHOTOS: The "People's House" stays off limits to the people
Photographer Kathryn Scott toured the eerily quiet Colorado State Capitol building on March 17, 2020, as crews cleaned the building on plans to reopen to the public on Wednesday, March 18.
However, at 8:42 a.m., Gov. Jared Polis' office announced that the building would stay closed to the public in order to adhere to "social distancing" guidelines that are hoped to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
The capitol will remain closed to the public indefinitely. Staff and members of the media will continue to be allowed in the building, the office said in a statement.
Bennet seeks task force on stranded Americans
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet wants Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other Trump administration officials to create a task force on bringing home Americans trapped abroad by the coronavirus outbreak.
“I ask that the Department of State establish a Task Force dedicated to their repatriation, and provide logistical support, charter flights if necessary, on-site screening and medical treatment, and domestic quarantine capabilities, as needed, for U.S. citizens and permanent residents currently abroad and unable to return home on commercial options,” Bennet wrote in a letter to Pompeo.
Bennet asked for a $200 million appropriation for the State Department to support the mission.
Read the letter by clicking here. — Joey Bunch
Crow asks Pentagon to safeguard military
Colorado U.S. Rep. Jason Crow was one of 15 House members who signed a letter Tuesday as the top military officials to exhaust options to protect the military and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our nation's response to the coronavirus will require an all hands on deck effort by the government,” Crow said in a statement. “The Department of Defense has critical resources and world-class specialists that we will need to provide medical and humanitarian relief as the scope of the pandemic grows.
“This is not a time for politics. It's a time to come together as Americans and ensure that our caregivers have the resources they need to keep us healthy.”
Crow was the only member of Colorado’s congressional delegation who signed the letter, which you can read by clicking here. — Joey Bunch
