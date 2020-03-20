This is Colorado Politics’ daily digest of news about the ongoing pandemic’s impacts on Centennial State politics and policy. Find all of Colorado Politics' coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.
Drive-up testing planned for Salida on Saturday
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is opening a drive-up testing location in Salida, Saturday only, at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds on County Road 120. The testing will be conducted from noon and 4 p.m. Those who come for testing must bring a doctor’s order.
The first 100 who show up will be given access, according to a CDPHE news release. Additional locations throughout the state will be announced in the coming days. “CDPHE is prioritizing testing in areas that have not been highly tested to better understand where the disease is occurring and respond. These sites will serve high-risk patients who have been pre-selected by area health care providers. They will not accept walk-up or drive-up patients,” the news release said.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the state has tested almost 3,000 people, with 277 positive cases in 38 of Colorado’s 64 counties. The first cases along the Eastern Plains were announced Thursday, in Yuma and Morgan counties in northeastern Colorado. Thirty-eight people are hospitalized, and there have been three deaths. — Marianne Goodland
July 15 is the new Tax Day
Tax Day -- April 15 -- has been delayed by three months by order of the president and as announced Friday morning by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The new deadline for filing 2019 taxes is now July 15. However, if you have refunds coming, you can still file early, according to the President.
At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020
Read more about the declaration here. -- Marianne Goodland
Outbreak prompts special insurance signup
Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health insurance marketplace, will offer a special two-week enrollment period for uninsured Coloradans because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The period starts Friday and ends April 3 for coverage that could start as early as April 1.
Coloradans who lose their job, or who may lose their job in the coming weeks, and thus lose their employer-based health insurance, are reminded that loss of such coverage allows them a 60-day window to enroll in individual coverage, whenever that might happen throughout the year. See Connect for Health Colorado’s “When can I buy insurance?” page for details.
“It is our mission to increase access to health insurance, and I am pleased we can make it easier for people to get the coverage they need at this critical time,” said Connect for Health Colorado CEO Kevin Patterson in a statement.
Those interested can sign up online or by phone at 855-752-6749, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Connect for Health is open this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days to accommodate enrollments. — Joey Bunch
Good news, drivers: Denver lifts most parking restrictions
Effective immediately, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is suspending its enforcement of the following:
- Parking meters
- Time-limited, non-metered parking areas
- Residential Permit Parking areas
- 72-hour parking limits
- Large vehicle parking
- School bus loading zones
- Booting
The city is also lifting parking restrictions related to street sweeping for 30 days, beginning April 1. However, people who can move their cars on street sweeping day are encouraged to do so to allow street sweepers to reach the curb line and more effectively sweep.
The following enforcement activities will continue:
- Fire hydrant zone clear areas
- "No Stopping" or "No Parking" zones to promote safety
- Loading zones – Passenger, Truck, Permitted, General, Temporary, etc.
- RTD transit stops
- Special parking permitted spaces, including accessible spaces, CarShare, church zones, fire zones
- Blocked driveways and alleys
- Parking in travel lanes, including bike and transit lanes
The agency will evaluate an extension of its enforcement changes on a month-by-month basis. — Alayna Alvarez
DAILY CASE UPDATE
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado is 277. In its report, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notes that it only includes figures through Wednesday, and so does not include a third death announced Thursday by El Paso County of a man in his 60s who had direct contact with the first victim.
The latest data from the CDPHE show that among the 2,952 people tested, there were 277 positive cases in 22 counties. Thirty-eight are hospitalized.
The data show that the highest number of reported cases through Wednesday are in Eagle County, with 51 cases, followed by Denver County with 49. Eagle, Pitkin and Gunnison counties have the highest rate of infection per 100,000 people.
The CDPHE generally updates the numbers at 4 p.m. everyday. — Linda Shapley
