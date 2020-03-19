This is Colorado Politics’ daily digest of news about the ongoing pandemic’s impacts on the Centennial State.
DAILY CASE UPDATE
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado is 277. In its report, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notes that it only includes figures through Wednesday, and so does not include a third death announced Thursday by El Paso County of a man in his 60s who had direct contact with the first victim.
The latest data from the CDPHE show that among the 2,952 people tested, there were 277 positive cases in 22 counties. Thirty-eight are hospitalized.
The data show that the highest number of reported cases through Wednesday are in Eagle County, with 51 cases, followed by Denver County with 49. Eagle, Pitkin and Gunnison counties have the highest rate of infection per 100,000 people. — Linda Shapley
Polis touts bevy of plans for battling COVID-19
Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed one executive order as well as an updated executive order, addressing plans to combat the coronavirus as well as procedures for the government.
The first temporarily suspends elective and non-essential surgeries and procedures to preserve important medical equipment needed to combat COVID-19. With the exception of rural and critical access hospitals, the order will be in effect from March 23 to April 14.
The second suspends “any in-person filings of forms, statements, applications or any other documents with the Secretary of State’s office,” according to the press release. “This executive order also includes directives for the Title Board, county clerk’s offices and county canvass board.”
The governor's press release also stated an an "updated public health order closing bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms and casinos to include nonessential personal services." Those services include hair or nail salons, spas, or tattoo or massage parlors.
Click here to read the updated public health order. — Emily Ferguson
Union group applauds Denver relief package, asks for more worker protection
In response to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announcing on Thursday a $4 million emergency relief fund for small business owners hurt by the coronavirus, Colorado’s Service Employees International Union Local 105 expressed support for the effort, but also said it doesn’t go far enough.
"We are encouraged to hear the Mayor take steps to help small businesses, help their employees,” spokesman Ron Ruggiero said in a statement late Thursday afternoon.
However, he said, “We represent airport workers who still lack security and are on the front lines of the virus and in extreme danger.”
The union is demanding that airlines, Hancock and Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day “take immediate steps to ensure the safety of workers and travelers.”
Those steps include providing training, cleaning supplies and unemployment benefits; ensuring airport workers receive a “full and fair wage” without depending on tips that fluctuate with air traffic; providing paid sick and family medical leave; and offering comprehensive health care coverage that includes free coronavirus testing.
“As leaders in our community, they carry a great responsibility to ensure everyone in our community is safe and has the resources to economically survive,” Ruggiero said. “I look forward to seeing them step up their commitment to include airport workers and their families." — Alayna Alvarez
National Park Service to temporarily suspend park entrance fees
Social distancing, as necessary as it is amid the coronavirus pandemic, can make you a little stir crazy. But the National Park Service is offering an opportunity to stretch your legs and get out of your house, announcing a temporary suspension of entry fees.
“Our vast public lands that are overseen by the Department offer special outdoor experiences to recreate, embrace nature and implement some social distancing,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
“This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” he said.
The Interior Department said in a press release that “other states and municipalities have implemented similar policies waiving fees to parks in an effort to support social distancing.”
Both the NPS and Interior stated that visitors must still follow the Centers of Disease Control guidelines to curb any chance of contracting the virus. Therefore, visitor centers might be closed. — Emily Ferguson
Denver Mayor Hancock to hold his first virtual COVID-19 press conference
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Thursday afternoon will hold his first virtual press conference on the coronavirus to practice social distancing.
The mayor, along with other executive directors, is expected to announce “important updates” to the city’s response to COVID-19’s economic impacts.
The press conference comes three days afterHancock announced the closure of Denver’s bars and restaurants, with the exception of carryout, drive-thru and delivery services.
Members of the media, who were required to have their temperatures taken prior to joining Monday’s press conference, are now asked to participate in Thursday’s press conference by phone. — Alayna Alvarez
Gardner seeks break for ski resorts
Faced with crippling closure at the tail end of the season, ski resorts have a friend in U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.
The Republican from the Eastern Plains on Thursday urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive the remainder of fees charged to ski areas leasing public lands to help cover the losses to the state’s tourism industry.
“This economic loss is unprecedented for the industry, and any relief would be welcomed news as they take all measures to comply with the health and safety guidelines related to this deadly pathogen,” Gardner said in a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
Read the letter by clicking here.
In the letter Gardner noted that March is the ski industry’s second-most profitable month. He cited Colorado Ski Country USA’s estimate that the 470 U.S. ski areas will lose more than $2 billion due to pandemic. — Joey Bunch
Aurora offering multilingual guidance
Except for distance, coronavirus is resistant to most barriers, and that includes the language barrier.
Aurora, like other governments, put up a webpage with local information on COVID-19. Other governments have included instructions in Spanish, as well as English.
Aurora, however, is one of the most diverse cities in the state, and its outreach under Mayor Mike Coffman reflects that.
The city is offering fact sheets in Spanish, Korean, Nepali, Vietnamese, Chinese, Karen, Amharic, Burmese and Tigrinya.
You can read up on coronavirus and sharpen your language skills by clicking here. — Joey Bunch
A show of support for local news organizations
Yes, promotion of this is self-serving, but it’s been heartening to see state and city leaders express their gratitude for the area journalists who have been working tirelessly to keep the public informed in the many aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.
I want to take a moment and thank our journalists and media producers (digital/broadcast) for your tireless work to fairly cover the COVID-19 crisis in our city. This is uncharted territory, and together we are keeping Denver residents informed throughout this difficult time.— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) March 17, 2020
During his press conference on March 13, Gov. Jared Polis remarked, “It’s times like this when we’re reminded how essential a free press is in keeping the public informed and keeping the public safe.”
So true. In addition to the vital state pronouncements, local news has information about restaurant and business closures, event cancellations, school lunch dropoffs and news you may have missed. And they're beating back misinformation while they do it. Having been in the news business for more than three decades, it's certainly a labor of love.
So while we appreciate the gratitude, here’s how you can support those enterprises: Subscribe or donate. Find Colorado Politics’ subscription information here and here’s for our sister publication, the Gazette in Colorado Springs. I'll update if I get a clearinghouse of other news organizations, but in the meantime, after you read that informative story on a trusted news website, find the "Subscribe" or "Donate" section. — Linda Shapley
Coronavirus terms you should know
What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? How about the difference between an epidemic and a pandemic? What does COVID-19 even stand for?
With coronavirus in the daily lives of Coloradans, medical terms and acronyms are being presented like they're a second language. But what do they even mean?
Read here to find some common terms and definitions that you should know. — Morgan Gray, The Gazette
