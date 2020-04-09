The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Thursday updated its COVID-19 case numbers to 6,202 cases, with 1,221 patients hospitalized and 226 deaths.
The virus has spread across 56 counties in the state. Denver County has the most cases, with 1,031. Denver also has lost the most people to the virus, with the number of deaths at 38.
El Paso and Weld counties are also high in death counts, at 32 and 36, respectively.
The CDPHE also stated that 31,180 people had been tested for the virus.
The department notes that cases include people who had a positive lab test and cases that public health identified and determined were likely to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of untested cases included in the total case count is a very small portion of the total cases reported.
The state reported additional outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities, so the count has risen to 54.
Here is the reported list of facilities, as of Tuesday.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY
- Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)
- Bethesda Lutheran Communities (S. Logan St., Centennial)
- Brookdale Meridian Englewood
- Cherry Creek Nursing Center
- Libby Bortz
- Littleton Care and Rehab Center
- Makarios Assisted Living (E. Pacific Pl., Aurora)
- Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation
- RiverPointe Senior Living
- Serenity House
- Someren Glen
ADAMS COUNTY
- Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation (Brighton)
- Inglenook in Brighton
BOULDER COUNTY
- Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)
- Boulder Manor
- Bridge at Longmont
- Frasier Meadows
- Lifecare Center of Longmont
CHAFFEE COUNTY
- Columbine Manor - Salida
DENVER COUNTY
- Amberwood Court Rehab
- Courtyards at Mountain View
- Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community
- Holly Heights
- Jewell Care Center
- North Care Center
- Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation
- Sunrise at Cherry Creek
The following are listed only by Denver Public Health:
- Brookdale Tarmac
- Denver North Center
- Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Community
- Brookdale Unviersity Park
- Franklin Health Park
- Park View Center
- Windsor Gardens Retirement Community
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Windcrest
EL PASO COUNTY
- Aspen Living Center
- Laurel Manor
- MorningStar at Mountain Shadows
- Terrace Gardens
- Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living
- Bonaventure Senior Living (reported by El Paso public health)
JEFFERSON COUNTY
- The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center
- Granville Assisted Living Center
- Lakeview Senior Living
- Mapleton Care Center - Lakewood
- Montage Ridge
- Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community
LARIMER COUNTY
- North Shore
ROUTT COUNTY
- Casey's Pond
WELD COUNTY
- Centennial Healthcare Center
- The Center at Centerplace
- Fairacres Manor (Greeley)
Information compiled from CDPHE, Denver Public Health and the El Paso County Dept of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.