The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Monday updated its COVID-19 case numbers to 5,429 cases, with 1,079 patients hospitalized and 179 deaths.
The virus has spread across 54 counties in the state. Denver County has the most cases, with 884.
Denver also surpassed El Paso and Weld counties in death counts, with 31 deaths as of Tuesday. El Paso and Weld counties have both experienced 28 and 27 deaths, respectively. The state reported that 26 people have died of the virus in Denver County, according to Mayor Michael Hancock's office.
The CDPHE also stated that 28,094 people had been tested for the virus.
The department notes that cases include people who had a positive lab test and cases that public health identified and determined were likely to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of untested cases included in the total case count is a very small portion of the total cases reported.
The state reported 44 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities; here is the full list of facilities, as of Sunday:
ADAMS COUNTY
- Inglenook in Brighton
ARAPAHOE COUNTY
- Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)
- Brookdale Meridian Englewood
- Cherry Creek Nursing Center
- Libby Bortz
- Makarios Assisted Living
- Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation
- RiverPointe Senior Living
- Serenity House
- Someren Glen
BOULDER COUNTY
- Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)
- Bethesda Lutheran Communities Logan Home
- Boulder Manor
- Bridge at Longmont
- Frasier Meadows
CHAFFEE COUNTY
- Columbine Manor - Salida
DENVER COUNTY
- Amberwood Court Rehab
- Courtyards at Mountain View
- Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community
- Jewell Care Center
- Sunrise at Cherry Creek
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Windcrest
EL PASO COUNTY
- Aspen Living Center
- Laurel Manor
- MorningStar at Mountain Shadows
- Terrace Gardens
- Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living
JEFFERSON COUNTY
- The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center
- Granville Assisted Living Center
- Lakeview Senior Living
- Mapleton Care Center - Lakewood
- Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community
LARIMER COUNTY
- North Shore
ROUTT COUNTY
- Casey's Pond
WELD COUNTY
- Centennial Healthcare Center (Sava)
- The Center at Centerplace
- Fairacres Manor (Greeley)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.