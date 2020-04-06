The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Monday updated its COVID-19 case numbers to 5,429 cases, with 1,079 patients hospitalized and 179 deaths. 

The virus has spread across 54 counties in the state. Denver County has the most cases, with 884.

Denver also surpassed El Paso and Weld counties in death counts, with 31 deaths as of Tuesday. El Paso and Weld counties have both experienced 28 and 27 deaths, respectively. The state reported that 26 people have died of the virus in Denver County, according to Mayor Michael Hancock's office.

The CDPHE also stated that 28,094 people had been tested for the virus.

The department notes that cases include people who had a positive lab test and cases that public health identified and determined were likely to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of untested cases included in the total case count is a very small portion of the total cases reported.

The state reported 44 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities; here is the full list of facilities, as of Sunday: 

ADAMS COUNTY

  • Inglenook in Brighton

ARAPAHOE COUNTY

  • Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)
  • Brookdale Meridian Englewood
  • Cherry Creek Nursing Center
  • Libby Bortz
  • Makarios Assisted Living
  • Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation
  • RiverPointe Senior Living
  • Serenity House
  • Someren Glen

BOULDER COUNTY

  • Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)
  • Bethesda Lutheran Communities Logan Home
  • Boulder Manor
  • Bridge at Longmont
  • Frasier Meadows

CHAFFEE COUNTY

  • Columbine Manor - Salida

DENVER COUNTY

  • Amberwood Court Rehab
  • Courtyards at Mountain View
  • Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community
  • Jewell Care Center
  • Sunrise at Cherry Creek

DOUGLAS COUNTY

  • Windcrest

EL PASO COUNTY 

  • Aspen Living Center
  • Laurel Manor
  • MorningStar at Mountain Shadows
  • Terrace Gardens
  • Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living

JEFFERSON COUNTY

  • The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center
  • Granville Assisted Living Center
  • Lakeview Senior Living 
  • Mapleton Care Center - Lakewood
  • Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community 

LARIMER COUNTY 

  • North Shore 

ROUTT COUNTY

  • Casey's Pond

WELD COUNTY

  • Centennial Healthcare Center (Sava)
  • The Center at Centerplace
  • Fairacres Manor (Greeley)

