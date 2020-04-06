The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Saturday updated its COVID-19 case numbers to 5,172 cases, with 994 patients hospitalized and 150 deaths.
The virus has spread across 54 counties in the state. Denver County has the most cases, with 847. El Paso and Weld counties have both experienced 28 and 26 deaths, respectively — the most in the state. The state reported that 15 people have died of the virus in Denver.
The CDPHE also stated that 26,875 people had been tested for the virus.
The department notes that cases include people who had a positive lab test and cases that public health identified and determined were likely to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of untested cases included in the total case count is a very small portion of the total cases reported.
The state reported 41 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities; here are the 27 that were reported earlier Saturday:
- Inglenook in Brighton Adams
- Libby Bortz, Arapahoe
- Serenity House, Arapahoe
- Someren Glen, Arapahoe
- Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial) Arapahoe
- Makarios Aurora, Arapahoe
- Serenity House, Arapahoe
- Frasier Meadows, Boulder
- Boulder Manor, Boulder
- Bridge at Longmont, Boulder
- Columbine Manor, Salida Chaffee
- Jewell Care Center, Denver
- Amberwood Court Rehab, Denver
- Courtyards at Mountain View, Denver
- Highline Rehab and Care Community, Denver
- Laurel Manor, El Paso
- MorningStar at Mountain Shadows, El Paso
- Terrace Gardens, El Paso
- Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Lliving, El Paso
- Mapleton Care Center in Lakewood, Jefferson
- Granville Assisted Living Center, Jefferson
- Sierra Rehab and Care Community, Jefferson
- North Shore, Larimer
- Casey's Pond, Routt
- RiverPointe Senior Living, Tri-County (Arapahoe)
- Fairacres Manor (Greeley) Weld
- Centennial Healthcare Center (Sava) Weld
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.