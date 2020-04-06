Colorado buys millions of masks, gloves as virus surge nears

Passengers wait to pass through the south security checkpoint while defying a social distancing sign at Denver International Airport as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Denver. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

 David Zalubowski

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in its Sunday update on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak, said the number of cases is just shy of 5,000, with another 67 people hospitalized in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases jumped by 385 from Saturday, to 4,950.

Another 14 Coloradans have died in the same time period, and Nearly 24,000 Coloradans have now been tested for the virus. 

The number of outbreaks (two or more cases) at nursing homes and rehab facilities has increased to 37, a jump of 10 from just two days ago.

The full list of facilities, as of Sunday. The facilities in bold are the new additions to the list.

ADAMS COUNTY

  • Inglenook in Brighton

ARAPAHOE COUNTY

  • Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)
  • Brookdale Meridian Englewood
  • Cherry Creek Nursing Center
  • Libby Bortz
  • Makarios Assisted Living
  • Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation
  • RiverPointe Senior Living
  • Serenity House
  • Someren Glen

BOULDER COUNTY

  • Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)
  • Bethesda Lutheran Communities Logan Home
  • Boulder Manor
  • Bridge at Longmont
  • Frasier Meadows

CHAFFEE COUNTY

  • Columbine Manor - Salida

DENVER COUNTY

  • Amberwood Court Rehab
  • Courtyards at Mountain View
  • Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community
  • Jewell Care Center
  • Sunrise at Cherry Creek

DOUGLAS COUNTY

  • Windcrest

EL PASO COUNTY 

  • Aspen Living Center
  • Laurel Manor
  • MorningStar at Mountain Shadows
  • Terrace Gardens
  • Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living

JEFFERSON COUNTY

  • The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center
  • Granville Assisted Living Center
  • Lakeview Senior Living 
  • Mapleton Care Center - Lakewood
  • Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community 

LARIMER COUNTY 

  • North Shore 

ROUTT COUNTY

  • Casey's Pond

WELD COUNTY

  • Centennial Healthcare Center (Sava)
  • The Center at Centerplace
  • Fairacres Manor (Greeley)

