The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in its Sunday update on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak, said the number of cases is just shy of 5,000, with another 67 people hospitalized in the last 24 hours.
The number of new cases jumped by 385 from Saturday, to 4,950.
Another 14 Coloradans have died in the same time period, and Nearly 24,000 Coloradans have now been tested for the virus.
The number of outbreaks (two or more cases) at nursing homes and rehab facilities has increased to 37, a jump of 10 from just two days ago.
The full list of facilities, as of Sunday. The facilities in bold are the new additions to the list.
ADAMS COUNTY
- Inglenook in Brighton
ARAPAHOE COUNTY
- Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)
- Brookdale Meridian Englewood
- Cherry Creek Nursing Center
- Libby Bortz
- Makarios Assisted Living
- Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation
- RiverPointe Senior Living
- Serenity House
- Someren Glen
BOULDER COUNTY
- Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)
- Bethesda Lutheran Communities Logan Home
- Boulder Manor
- Bridge at Longmont
- Frasier Meadows
CHAFFEE COUNTY
- Columbine Manor - Salida
DENVER COUNTY
- Amberwood Court Rehab
- Courtyards at Mountain View
- Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community
- Jewell Care Center
- Sunrise at Cherry Creek
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Windcrest
EL PASO COUNTY
- Aspen Living Center
- Laurel Manor
- MorningStar at Mountain Shadows
- Terrace Gardens
- Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living
JEFFERSON COUNTY
- The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center
- Granville Assisted Living Center
- Lakeview Senior Living
- Mapleton Care Center - Lakewood
- Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community
LARIMER COUNTY
- North Shore
ROUTT COUNTY
- Casey's Pond
WELD COUNTY
- Centennial Healthcare Center (Sava)
- The Center at Centerplace
- Fairacres Manor (Greeley)
