The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday updated its COVID-19 case numbers to 7,303, with 1,417 patients hospitalized and 290 deaths.
The virus has spread across 56 counties in the state. Denver County has the most cases, with 1,247. Denver also has lost 46 people to the virus.
El Paso and Weld counties are also high in death counts, at 37 and 48, respectively.
The CDPHE also stated that 37,153 people had been tested for the virus. The total number may not include all negative results.
The department notes that cases include people who had a positive lab test and cases that public health identified and determined were likely to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of untested cases included in the total case count is a very small portion of the total cases reported.
The CDPHE's COVID-19 website daily reports on the number of outbreaks at non-hospital health care facilities, which includes nursing homes, assisted living and long-term living facilities, rehab centers and senior living centers.
However, the department does not provide on that website the names or locations or those facilities; Colorado Politics and other media outlets have been asking for regular updates. In addition, some county public health departments have reported facilities that have yet to show up on the CDPHE list.
The CDPHE announced Saturday it would begin releasing more details on outbreaks at those facilities, including name, number of confirmed positive cases among staff and residents and total confirmed deaths. That will begin on Wednesday.
The list of the 69 facilities with known outbreaks, as of Sunday. Two facilities are reported by local county public health agencies but not yet reported to CDPHE. New additions are in bold.
- Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation (Brighton)
- Clear Creek Care Center
- Inglenook in Brighton
- Irondale Post Acute
ARAPAHOE COUNTY
- Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)
- Bethesda Lutheran Communities (S. Logan St., Centennial)
- Brookdale Meridian Englewood
- Cherrelyn Healthcare Center
- Cherry Creek Nursing Center
- Juniper (added 4.11.20)
- Libby Bortz
- Littleton Care and Rehab Center
- Makarios Assisted Living (E. Pacific Pl., Aurora)
- Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation
- RiverPointe Senior Living
- St. Andrew's Village
- Serenity House (S. Holly St.)
- Sherman House, Continuum of Colorado Group Home
- Someren Glen
BOULDER COUNTY
- Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)
- Boulder Manor
- Bridge at Longmont
- Columbine Manor - Salida
- Frasier Meadows
- Lifecare Center of Longmont
DENVER COUNTY
- Amberwood Court Rehab
- Brookdale at Lowry
- Brookdale at Tamarac Square
- Brookdale at University Park
- Courtyards at Mountain View
- Denver North Center
- Robert Russell Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Community
- Health Center at Franklin Park
- Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community
- Holly Heights
- Jewell Care Center
- ManorCare Health Services Denver
- North Care Center
- Park View Center (reported by Denver Health)
- Rowan Community Nursing Home
- Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation
- Sunrise at Cherry Creek
- Windsor Gardens Retirement Community (reported by Denver Health)
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Highline Place Memory Care
- Windcrest
EL PASO COUNTY
- Aspen Living Center
- Bonaventure Senior Living (reported by El Paso Public Health)
- Laurel Manor
- MorningStar at Mountain Shadows
- Terrace Gardens
- Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living
FREMONT COUNTY
- Cañon Lodge Care Center
JEFFERSON COUNTY
- The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center
- Granville Assisted Living Center
- Lakeview Senior Living
- Mapleton Care Center - Lakewood
- Montage Ridge
- Mountain Vista Health Center
- Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community
LARIMER COUNTY
- North Shore
- The Residence at Oakridge
MONTROSE COUNTY
- Colorow Care Center
- San Juan Living Center
MORGAN COUNTY
- Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center
PUEBLO COUNTY
- Brookdale Pueblo
ROUTT COUNTY
- Casey's Pond
WELD COUNTY
- Centennial Healthcare Center
- Fairacres Manor (Greeley)
- The Center at Centerplace
Information compiled from CDPHE, Denver Public Health and the El Paso County Dept of Public Health.
