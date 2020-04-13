The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday updated its COVID-19 case numbers to 7,303, with 1,417 patients hospitalized and 290 deaths.
The virus has spread across 56 counties in the state. Denver County has the most cases, with 1,247. Denver also has lost 46 people to the virus.
El Paso and Weld counties are also high in death counts, at 37 and 48, respectively.
The CDPHE also stated that 37,153 people had been tested for the virus. The total number may not include all negative results.
The department notes that cases include people who had a positive lab test and cases that public health identified and determined were likely to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of untested cases included in the total case count is a very small portion of the total cases reported.
The CDPHE's COVID-19 website daily reports on the number of outbreaks at non-hospital health care facilities, which includes nursing homes, assisted living and long-term living facilities, rehab centers and senior living centers.
However, the department does not provide on that website the names or locations or those facilities; Colorado Politics and other media outlets have been asking for regular updates. In addition, some county public health departments have reported facilities that have yet to show up on the CDPHE list.
The CDPHE announced Saturday it would begin releasing more details on outbreaks at those facilities, including name, number of confirmed positive cases among staff and residents and total confirmed deaths. That will begin on Wednesday.
Information compiled from CDPHE, Denver Public Health and the El Paso County Dept of Public Health.
