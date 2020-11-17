Colorado's U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, announced late Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Perlmutter, who was elected to his eighth term Nov. 3, said he learned Tuesday that he has the virus, but is asymptomatic.
"I’m feeling good," he said. "I am currently in Washington, D.C., and plan to isolate in my apartment while continuing to work and voting remotely."
Perlmutter added said he's been "taking precautions like so many Coloradans over the past eight months."
"This serves as an important reminder that this virus is highly contagious and should be taken seriously," he said. "As we enter the holiday season, I encourage everyone to continue to heed the warnings of no personal gatherings, social distancing and wearing a mask.”
Perlmutter is at least the third member of the Colorado Congressional delegation to be exposed to the virus. On March 17, Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Yuma, was exposed to someone with the virus and quarantined for for a week. That same day, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, also announced he had been exposed, and quarantined for a week.
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, announced last month that several of his staff had tested positive for the virus but said his test had come back negative.
According to govtrack.us, at least 81 members of Congress, not including Perlmutter, have either tested positive for the virus or come in contact with someone who was positive and quarantined as a precaution.
At the state level, more than 200 elected officials across the nation, including lawmakers and 15 governors or lieutenant governors, have also tested positive for the virus. At least four state lawmakers — in Louisiana, Michigan, South Dakota and Wyoming — have died from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.