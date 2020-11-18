U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Wednesday.

Lamborn, who was elected earlier this month to an eighth term, is experiencing "mild symptoms" and is isolating at his home, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Congressman Doug Lamborn has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms," his office said in a release.

"He has been in contact with the U.S. House attending physician and is following all CDC guidelines and isolating at his home in Colorado Springs. The congressman will continue to work for the district from home, and his staff will continue to provide the best of constituent services. He looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon.”

Lamborn spokeswoman Cassandra Sebastian said in text message that the lawmaker won't comment on whether anyone else in his congressional office has tested positive for COVID-19 "out of respect (for) the privacy of his staff."

She also declined to say when Lamborn received his positive test result, other than to reiterate that it was "recently."

Lamborn said last month that members of his staff had had tested positive for the virus but his test had come back negative.

Lamborn is the second member of Congress from Colorado to report a positive result for the virus this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, said he tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 but hasn't exhibited symptoms and is isolating.

In March, Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora both went into quarantine for a week after they were exposed to a constituent who later tested positive for the new coronavirus.

According to govtrack.us, at least 81 members of Congress, not including Lamborn or Perlmutter, have either tested positive for the virus or come in contact with someone who was positive and quarantined as a precaution.

This developing story will be updated.