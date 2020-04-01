At 10 a.m. both chambers will gavel in. But in the likelihood that neither chamber will have a quorum — and that appears to be what legislative leaders want — they'll adjourn for three days. In that time, they hope that the Colorado Supreme Court comes back with an answer on the question the General Assembly asked on March 14: whether the session's 120 days are consecutive, or, if under a public health emergency, the calendar was paused and the days are counted separately.