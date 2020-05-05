Colorado has more restrictions in place due to COVID-19 than 32 other states, an analysis of state policies found.
WalletHub, a personal finance company, evaluated states’ requirements for wearing masks in public, travel limitations, large gathering restrictions, business reopenings, and guidance for non-coronavirus medical procedures, among other features.
Colorado's stay-at-home order expired after April 26, and a "Safer-at-Home" plan allows counties to implement more lenient policies if warranted.
South Dakota, Utah and North Dakota were deemed to have the least restrictive measures in place.
Colorado ranked 33rd, while Rhode Island and Hawaii reportedly had the strictest COVID-19 measures.
Not measured in the WalletHub rankings were states’ actions to ensure widespread testing and contact tracing.
“Many countries in the East Asian region, including South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and China, have implemented strict rules on digital contact tracing and used digital travel history of patients to predict risks for the general population,” said Clair Yang, an assistant professor at the University of Washington.
“Contact tracing can be a serious infringement of individual privacy, but one's travel data if used in the right way could also have positive external value for the general public. At the end of the day, it is a trade-off between public goods and individual rights.”
