As part of the recent $2.2 trillion CARES Act, Colorado will receive $14.2 million in grant money specifically to help the justice system respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Eligible Colorado agencies should apply for this money and be forward thinking in how to serve our citizens during this very stressful time,” said U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn. Allowable uses of the money include paying for overtime and equipment, including personal protective equipment for law enforcement. States and localities may also hire personnel, conduct training and address the medical needs of prisoners.
The U.S. Department of Justice noted that there are “no specific prohibitions” on the use of money, but the purchase of drones or items costing more than $500,000 do need approval. The Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice will also receive nearly $9.2 million, and 30 municipalities and counties will receive a total of $5 million. The allocations to local jurisdictions, ranging from $33,647 for Wheat Ridge to $1.4 million for Denver, are based on their past applications for the Justice Department’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.
In total, the department has $850 million in grant funds available nationwide, awarded on a rolling basis. The money can apply to expenditures made as early as Jan. 20 of this year.
