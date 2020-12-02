A few extra bucks should start finding their way into the pockets of Coloradans who have been unemployed this year, the governor's office said Wednesday morning.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment began issuing the $375 one-time stimulus benefit this week.

The governor announced the relief in October and made it official with an executive order. The legislature is in special session this week to provide an additional $280 million in pandemic assistance, not counting sales tax relief through February.

Gov. Jared Polis issues call for special session to start Nov. 30, raises price tag in Thursday interview Colorado's special legislative session on COVID-19 relief will begin on Monday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., according to an executive order issued by Gov. Jared Polis late Thursday — the same day he said he was looking at a $300-400 million stimulus package, up from the $200 million figure he gave Tuesday.

“Whether you’ve suffered from the virus itself, faced economic struggles, or felt the mental toll — no one is left unscathed by this pandemic," Polis said in a statement early Wednesday. "This direct cash payment will help cover rent or put food on the table for over 400,000 Coloradans who have struggled, but we know that Colorado or any state can only do so much, and national help is urgently needed.

“I’m thankful for the partnership of legislative leadership and the legislature’s efforts this week to provide real relief to Coloradans and our small businesses.

"We see light at the end of the tunnel with news of a vaccine, but the consequences of this pandemic will be far lingering if Washington fails to act.”

Polis is quarantining after announcing over the weekend that he and the first gentlemen have tested positive for the virus.

The automatic, one-time checks are going to those who received up to $500 a week in weekly unemployment insurance benefits from March 15 to Oct. 24. About 435,000 Coloradans are eligible.

So far, more than $77 million has gone to more than 213,012 folks who have been out of work this year. The governor's office said the distribution would be sent automatically, but those eligible should sign in to the state's unemployment benefits website and ensure their information is up to date.