When it comes to testing, Colorado could graduate with honors, if a new scorecard is to be believed.
The Colorado Public Interest Research Group gave the state an A grade on the advocacy organization's coronavirus testing scorecard, released Thursday morning.
It's a vast improvement from the F the state received in October. CoPIRG said Colorado has since tripled its testing capabilities.
Colorado hit 95.1% of the suppression-level testing target in a model outlined by the Brown University School of Public Health when CoPIRG did the review this month.
That's an improvement from October, when the state was only about one-third of that number.
The organization hopes Gov. Jared Polis continues to ensure at least 914 tests per 100,000 people per day, among the state's step to keep COVID-19 from spreading.
COPIRG said testing is one of the most effective ways to stem the pandemic that's raking Colorado's public health and economy.
“COVID-19 has killed record numbers of Coloradans in recent weeks," CoPIRG advocate Allison Conwell said in a statement. "By implementing more comprehensive testing, we’re finding positive cases earlier, then isolating people who are infected.
"The virus is still raging across the state and we could see another surge after the holiday season."
She called on Polis to issue a temporary statewide stay-at-home order to get cases down quickly on top of "aggressive testing.” Shutting down the state, even incrementally, however, has proven politically and economically infeasible for the governor so far, however.
You can learn more about testing and the scores from other states by clicking here.
