Judges for an international design competition have named Colorado’s COVID-19 website as a “gold” winner in the government category.
The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, a third-party evaluator of creative design work, administers the Hermes Creative Awards. This year there were 6,500 entries, and 22 government-run web pages received a gold or platinum award.
“Millions of Coloradans have visited this website to obtain critical information to protect themselves and prepare for outbreaks of COVID-19, get support when they are sick, and follow public health orders and guidelines that reduce the spread of the virus,” wrote the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the State Emergency Operations Center in their announcement.
The agencies noted that the COVID-19 resources page has translations in Spanish, Vietnamese, simplified Chinese, Somali, Arabic and Nepali. Several Colorado-based companies also won awards in different categories, including Empower Retirement in Greenwood Village and DaVita. West Metro Fire Rescue in Lakewood also won in the government category.
The competition is in its 14th year and will donate entry fees from pandemic-related websites to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses at the American Nurses Association. Winners receive a free certificate and have the option of purchasing a trophy.
