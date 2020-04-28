Coloradans’ penchant for exercise and recreation makes it difficult for residents to practice distancing during the pandemic, an analysis of social behaviors in each state found.
WalletHub, a personal finance company, created 13 metrics to indicate time spent on social activities, money spent on activities, and people’s “social environment.” The latter category drew from survey data on personal relationships, volunteering and the percentage of people who participate in groups or organizations. Other measurements pertained to average leisure time for sports and recreation and participation in religious activities. WalletHub used a variety of data sources from governmental and private organizations.
Colorado ranked fourth in the company’s evaluation of how difficult it is for residents to distance themselves given the combination of social factors. The state had the largest share of physically active people, and a relatively high share of expenditures related to social activities before the onset of COVID-19. Utah ranked first in the analysis, and Alabama and Mississippi were the most socially-distanced states.
WalletHub also released a survey of 450 online respondents, which found that half of Americans go outside at least once per day, two-thirds wear face masks, and women feel more anxious than men due to distancing.
“I do not think that women are necessarily 40% more likely to feel anxious than men due to social distancing,” said Michael Tyler, a professor at Barry University. “Women may be more likely to admit that they feel anxious. I am a man and certainly feel very anxious about social distancing.”
“Women are more likely to take on the emotional labor of situations than men,” countered Ashley Whillans of Harvard Business School. “As a result, when faced with this anxiety-provoking situation, women might be more likely to take on other people’s stress.”
The survey also found that eight in 10 respondents felt angry or annoyed about people who do not practice distancing behavior.
