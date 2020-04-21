Colorado is the fourth best state to work from home in amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WalletHub.
Colorado is also the state with the most people working from home, but did not rank with states in other sections, such as the highest score of potential telecommuters, the highest internet access, lowest price of electricity or highest cybersecurity.
WalletHub decided each states' stance by looking at the work environment and living environment provided. To do so, the site's team of researchers evaluated the amount of citizens working remotely before the pandemic, the size of houses and the number of residents in houses, access to internet plans and electricity and their expenses.
"Most research shows that productivity can increase by up to 15 to 20%," said Dr. Matthew Leon, an assistant professor of management at the Coggin College of Business at the University of North Florida. "Part of this is because office distractions, long commutes and overly structured workdays (e.g., too many meetings) can negatively impact our productivity at the office."
However, Leon continued, "increased productivity and job crafting that working from home can provide ... loss of social connection."
