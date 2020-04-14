A group of Colorado medical associations issued a joint statement Tuesday morning applauding caretakers and urging state officials to better take care of doctors, nurses and other heath care providers in the pandemic.
The coalition, led by the Colorado Hospital Association and Colorado Medical Society, led them effort to emphasize both points.
"The dedication to caring for patients that they have shown is an embodiment of the health care system that Colorado aspires to always have," according to the joint statement. "While they do it willingly, sometimes providing that care puts health care professionals in harm’s way. Protecting those that are providing lifesaving and health-preserving care is essential for ensuring that all Coloradans can access the care they need when they need it."
Health care providers are key to the "crisis standards of care" outlined by Gov. Jared Polis on last week.
"As the governor and other public health officials have repeatedly noted, the implementation of this plan is a direct response to the extreme situation currently facing Colorado," the groups stated. "We specifically want to highlight the personal protective equipment (PPE) standards of that plan that explicitly recognize that providers may have to change their practices in order to ensure their own safety. We fully support the use of these standards as a way for communities of care to guide their efforts to preserve scarce PPE, protect health care providers, and care for patients.
"The current stage of the COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado has strained the health care system in ways that were unthinkable just months ago. Responding to those challenges has required some difficult decisions, innovation and resilience. Future efforts will require unified action, discipline and flexibility which the PPE standards encompass. We encourage the careful review and thoughtful use of these crisis standards by physicians, nurses, other health care providers, and administrative leaders. We look forward to the day when these standards can be deactivated and Coloradans and those that care for them can resume their regular activities."
Polis has sought the protective gear from the national stockpile of medical equipment and private vendors, in competition with other states.
Tuesday's statement was endorsed by:
- Colorado Hospital Association
- Colorado Medical Society
- American College of Cardiology, Colorado Chapter
- American College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians, Colorado Chapter
- Arapahoe-Douglas-Elbert Medical Society
- Aurora-Adams Medical Society
- Colorado Allergy and Asthma Society
- Colorado Orthopaedic Society
- Colorado Pain Society
- Colorado Society for Endocrinology and Metabolism
- El Paso County Medical Society
- Foothills Medical Society
- Northern Colorado Medical Society
