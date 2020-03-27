Labor unions and liberal groups want workers to be on the front lines of coronavirus recovery plans, they said in a telephone press conference Friday morning.
"First-responders are facing impossible challenges and choices," said Lizeth Chacon, executive director of the Colorado People's Alliance. "Countless small businesses will be forced to close their doors and countless families are headed toward complete catastrophes."
The workers and civic groups want policies they've worked on for years more than ever in the wake of the pandemic: unemployment insurance, paid medical leave, affordable health care, food and housing assurance and workplace safety, especially during the coronavirus outbreak.
Executive director Dennis Daugherty said the Colorado AFL-CIO represents 185 labor unions and 130,000 members.
"Families impacted by COVID-19 should not be burdened by worrying about keeping food on the table or a roof over their head," he said. "We feel the state must do everything in its power to support Coloradans who have lost their business or jobs, had their hours reduced or are unable to work because of illness, quarantine, lack of childcare or unsafe working conditions. Workers drive the economy."
The advocacy groups invited workers to tell their stories on the conference call.
Ruben Tim Martinez said grocery store workers like him are on the frontline of the epidemic and should be treated — including with benefits and leave, child care and other allowances during the crisis — like other first-responders, a position Gov. Jared Polis has supported.
"We need to stay healthy and continue to keep food on the tables during the crisis," he said.
Martinez added, "We did not sign up to be emergency first-responders, but that's exactly what we are."
Scarlett Markus, a home health nurse from Colorado Springs, said personal protective equipment and other medical supplies are running critically short.
"I love my job and I love caring for people," she said. "But like many Coloradans I fear for my healthy and my economic security in the face of the COVID-19 crisis."
Markus said she does not have access to paid leave or affordable health insurance.
"I have to continue going to work, risk the health of my patients and family members, or find myself without any income," she said. "No one should have to choose between their job and caring for themselves or family member during the crisis."
