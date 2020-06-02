Telehealth isn't just for the pandemic anymore — that is, if a piece of legislation introduced Monday becomes law.
Senate Bill 212 instructs Medicaid and other insurers to treat medicine over the phone and computer the same as they would other visits to doctors and other treatment.
The bipartisan bill is sponsored by Sens. Faith Winter, a Democrat from Westminster, and Jack Tate, a Republican from Centennial, with Reps. Susan Lontine, a Democrat from Denver, and Rep. Matt Soper, a Republican from Delta.
Colorado's Medicaid program expanded to include telehealth in March, as the pandemic was taking hold.
“Expanding telemedicine to Health First Colorado and Child Health Plan Plus members addresses a number of critical issues that benefit the health of our members and our providers,” Kim Bimestefer, the executive director of the state agency overseeing the federal program, said in a statement.
“It improves access to care, protects our providers who are on the front line caring for Coloradans and reduces the demand for provider personal protective equipment which is in short supply. Telemedicine will prove to be one of the most effective means of improving access to care while mitigating coronavirus spread.”
The legislation would allow the use of remote medicine for assessments, diagnoses, consultations, treatments, education, care management, self-management, remote monitoring and other services.
A coalition of health care organizations added their support Monday:
- Home Care and Hospice Association of Colorado
- American Physical Therapist Association, Colorado chapter
- MEDNAX
- Colorado Rural Health Centers
- Colorado Community Health Network
- American College of Emergency Physicians, Colorado chapter
- Colorado Society of Osteopathic Medicine
- Colorado Medical Society
- Craig Hospital
- Colorado Cross Disability Coalition
- Occupational Therapist Association
- University of Colorado
- MGA Homecare
- Colorado Consumer Health Initiative
- Colorado Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons
- Colorado Academy of Physician Assistants
- American College of Certified Nurse Midwives
- Colorado Academy of Family Physicians
- National Association of Social Workers, Colorado chapter
- Colorado Long-term Assistance Service Providers
- PASCO Home Health
- Colorado Speech Language and Hearing Association
- Colorado Psychological Association
- Colorado Psychiatric Society
- Health District of Northern Larimer County
- Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers
- Colorado Children’s Campaign
- US Oncology Network
- MS Society Colorado
- Athletic Trainers Association
- Colorado Coalition for the Homeless
- Mental Health Colorado
- Young Invincibles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.