LEGISLATURE-RESUMES-05262020-KS-360

House Speaker KC Becker uses her gavel as she leads lawmakers through the returning session. Colorado lawmakers return to the state Capitol on May 26, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Legislators have returned after a 10-week pause due to fears from the spread of the coronavirus.

 Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics

Colorado lawmakers will take up a paid leave program for workers who might be sick with coronavirus or caring for loved ones, with an eye on making the benefit permanent, Democratic leaders told reporters Tuesday morning.

The legislature returned to Denver Tuesday after postponing their work because of the state shutdown on March 14.

Lawmakers spoke through masks, including some skeptical Republicans, whose voices were muddled as they spoke in the well. House Republican leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock was among those donning a face covering. Other Republicans,  including Rep. Lori Saine of Dacono, were barefaced.

House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, a Democrat from Denver, urged fellow lawmakers to socially distance as they mingled in the chamber.

PHOTOS: General Assembly reconvenes after two-month pause

Colorado lawmakers return to the state Capitol on May 26, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Legislators have returned after a 10-week pause due to fears from the spread of the coronavirus.

1 of 38

The sick leave proposal would create a basic benefit that allows workers to earn an hour of time off for every every week they've been on the job, so that they can use to take care of their own illness or taking care of loved ones.

"This meant to be a very basic safety net for all workers in the state of Colorado," Senate Majority Leader Steven Fenberg, a Democrat from Boulder, told reporters Tuesday morning. 

"... We know that if more people stayed home in this crisis when they were feeling sick or they were showing some symptoms, that would have actually slowed or lessened the severity of the spread of this virus. We want to make sure in this crisis or the next one that's out there that people feel more comfortable that they can stay home from work and not have to give up a day's wages."

A bill to provide a paid family leave program, however, stalled out with opposition from the business community and disagreement among Democrats in February on the role taxpayers should play. The crisis, then, would jump-start that effort. The question also could make the November ballot, to let voters statewide decide on the insurance program.

Democratic leaders Tuesday refused to endorse the Republican assertion that Gov. Jared Polis has overreached with a long list of executive orders. Republicans are expected to offer a bill to curtail his power, but with Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, it has little chance beyond a political statement against the Democratic governor.

"This is obviously unprecedented, so I think it's a very good thing that the governor has had the authority in real time to respond quickly to what's going on in this state and nation and in the world," House Speaker KC Becker of Boulder said. "These are laws and situations we've never used, so I think at any point we need to, we should always examine how are we communicating about the responses, how is the general assembly involved, what are the dollars being used."

In addition to a paid sick leave bill, lawmakers also will take up worker protections, expanded unemployment insurance and direct assistance for housing and utilities.

The General Assembly spent part of the first day back after 73 days away getting ready for the budget and for bills dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

What that looked like: getting rid of most bills that either have a cost attached or that don’t fit the requirement of dealing with the pandemic.

But there’s a lot of wiggle room in that scenario.

A list of 35 bills from before the break, developed by Senate Democrats, highlights the work of the coming week. Some are no-brainers and are must-pass measures.

That includes bills known as sunsets that reauthorize statutes or programs that must continue, such as occupational licensing for nurse’s aides, wastewater facility operators, occupational therapists or nurses. Another bill sets the budget for the General Assembly itself.

The 40 bills that don’t fall into the sunset or legislative appropriation category are supposed to have some tie-in to the pandemic, but some are just “one-offs,” said Fenberg, who defended the list Tuesday.

Many of those bills carry small costs, but some have huge price tags.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.