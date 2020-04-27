Colorado and Nevada are joining the Western States Pact, a group of Western state governors (all Democrats) with a shared vision for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 19 states have now made regional agreements.
The pact is now five states: California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Colorado.
In a news release, Gov. Jared Polis said “Coloradans are working together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and have important information to share with and to gain from other states. I’m thrilled Colorado is joining the Western States Pact. There’s no silver bullet that will solve this pandemic until there is a cure so we must have a multifaceted and bold approach in order to slow the spread of the virus, to keep our people safe and help our economy rebound.”
Regional state pacts have sprung up nationwide to deal with the pandemic. On the East Coast, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Delaware and Massachusetts have set up their own council. A seven-state council in the midwest includes Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan.
The western states pact has three guiding principles, according to the statement from Polis' office Monday:
- "Our residents’ health comes first. As home to nearly one in five Americans and gateway to the rest of the world, the West Coast has an out-sized stake in controlling and ultimately defeating COVID-19.
- Health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide these decisions. Modifications to our states’ stay at home orders must be made based off our understanding of the total health impacts of COVID-19, including: the direct impact of the disease on our communities; the health impact of measures introduced to control the spread in communities —particularly felt by those already experiencing social disadvantage prior to COVID-19; and our health care systems’ ability to ensure care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This effort will be guided by data. We need to see a decline in the rate of spread of the virus before large-scale reopening, and we will be working in coordination to identify the best metrics to guide this.
- Our states will only be effective by working together. Each state will work with its local leaders and communities within its borders to understand what’s happening on the ground and adhere to our agreed upon approach."
Goals include protecting vulnerable populations, especially those in non-hospital health care facilities. Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs Gazette recently reported that facilities with outbreaks tends to have twice the number of safety and staff violations than those that didn't. As of Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 143 facilities, which also include jails and meat-packing plants, have had COVID-19 outbreaks, defined as two or more positive tests.
The pact also plans to continue focusing on enhancing supplies of personal protective equipment and monitoring hospital surge capacity, and mitigating the impact of COVID_19 on "disadvantaged communities." The virus has disproportionately impacted people of color across the country and in Colorado.
The five states in the Western Pact also will work together to develop a system of testing, tracking and isolating those with the virus, and to share best practices.
Polis have previously said he wanted Colorado to have a testing system in place before the state reopened, but he announced the "safer at home" phase without that system in place. Public health experts have cited a lack of testing materials as one reason that the state has not been able to enhance its testing capacity.
On Sunday, Polis told CNN's Jake Tapper that he's worried about a second spike on COVID-19 cases as Colorado moves into the "safer at home" phase.
