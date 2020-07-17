Colorado had five population centers in 11 counties where 5% to 10% of COVID-19 test results came back positive last week, or between 10 and 100 new cases per 100,000 people, a previously-unreleased report revealed.
The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C., obtained a state-by-state analysis prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, dated July 14. The document, which was not made public until Wednesday, reported that 18 states were in the “red zone,” meaning their positive test rates exceeded 10% and new cases were greater than 100 per 100,000 people.
Colorado’s statistics put the state in the “yellow zone.” The five areas that met the zone’s criteria were Denver-Lakewood-Boulder, Colorado Springs, Glenwood Springs, Edwards and Montrose.
The report suggested policies for states in either zone, with yellow zone states advised to limit social gatherings to 25 people or fewer, close bars and recruit contact tracers. Public officials should also advise people to wear masks and to “reduce your public interactions and activities to 50% of your normal activity.”
A graph shows Colorado’s number of daily tests increasing, while at the same time the percentage of people testing positive has declined.
Among Colorado's neighbors, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Kansas were in the red zone for new cases, and Nevada and Arizona were also in the red zone for positive cases exceeding 10% of tests given.
Citing a recent increase in coronavirus infections, Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday issued a statewide mask mandate after weeks of resisting calls for the precautionary measure.
